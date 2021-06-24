8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Restaurant/microbrewery Sweetwater Tavern is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and its S’more Stout and juicy IPA Aces High are back for the summer. Sample the beers on site or get an $18 growler to-go. (Sweetwater Tavern has locations at 3066 Gate House Plaza, Falls Church; 14250 Sweetwater Lane, Centreville; and 45980 Waterview Plaza, Sterling.)

Immigrant Food’s (1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) rescheduled discussion, dinner, and drinks event, called “Social Justice: How do I get Involved?,” is now on Friday, June 25. The evening, held in honor of Immigrant Heritage Month, will highlight ways people can be advocates for immigrants in their daily lives. Pitchers of sangria will be $25, and 100 percent of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the restaurant’s NGO partners. Tickets are $10, and the event starts at 6 PM.

Chef Massimo Fabri has created a three-course menu to honor the three-year anniversary of his Shaw restaurant, San Lorenzo (1316 Ninth St., NW). It starts with a choice of chilled cantaloupe soup, fennel panzanella salad, or beef tartare. Entrees include rabbit ragu, risotto, black sea bass, and veal. End your meal with a flourless chocolate cake, tiramisu, sorbet, or selection of Italian cheeses. The anniversary dinner is available Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 26 for $75 per person, both for dine-in or takeout.

Family-friendly event Cars & Coffee is returning to Ballston (3901 Fairfax Dr., Arlington) starting Saturday, June 26, and will continue every Saturday through August 7. The free event features unique car displays, live music by local artists, and complimentary coffee and doughnuts. It runs from 8 AM to 11 AM.

Veteran-owned biscuit-sandwich pop up Vic’s Eats will be at Brookland wine bar Primrose (3000 12th St., NE) on Saturday, June 26. Its brunch menu features country-fried-mushroom biscuits, meatballs, ham biscuits, fried chicken, and more. Veggies for the pop up are sourced from Fields 4 Valor Farms, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated. Make a reservation from 11 AM through 3:30 PM.

Brooklyn-based ice cream company Bad Habit is hosting a pop up at Reverie (3201 Cherry Hill Ln., NW) on Saturday, June 26 from 11 AM to 4 PM. Available flavors include olive oil, blood orange creamsicle, and chocolate/orange, and you can pre-order $12 12-ounce containers.

Keep the Pride party going this weekend with the 17th Street Sidewalk Party during the day and an evening picnic and movie at night. From noon to 5 PM on Saturday, June 26, eat, drink and shop from the R Street to P Street blocks of 17th Street, Northwest, where restaurants will offer specials and parking will be cleared for additional seating. At 8:30 PM, head over to Stead Park (1625 P St., NW) for an LGBTQ-inspired movie.

Last call! Clarendon staple Whitlow’s on Wilson (2854 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) is pouring its final beers on Saturday, June 26. The local watering hole has been throwing itself a goodbye party by auctioning off pieces of the establishment and having live music on the roof. Check its social channels for any added surprises in its final days.