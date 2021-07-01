6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Stay out late at the newly opened restaurant/gallery WHINO (4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington), which introduced an extended happy hour and after hours specials this week. The happy hour runs weekdays from 3 PM to 8 PM; after hours is Thursday through Saturday from 9 PM to 2 AM. Happy hours deals include a variety of sliders ($5 to $6), $10 wine tastings, and $8 cocktails. Late night, you’ll find $7 to $12 snacks, $15 wine tastings, and a $20 bourbon tasting.

Peruvian restaurant Inca Social (2670 Avenir Pl., Vienna) is celebrating National Ceviche Day through Friday, July 2 with four new ceviches. They include a Chifa mahi mahi ceviche and a Nikkei tuna ceviche. The kitchen’s classic ceviche is also available for $9.99.

Celebrate National Mai Tai Day at Tiki Thai Reston (12100 Sunset Hills Rd., Reston) and Sense of Thai St (20413 Exchange St., Ashburn) through Saturday, July 3 with five versions of the cocktail ($13 each). The recipe dates back to 1944, and each iteration recalls a different era.

Brand new DC brewery City-State and neighborhood hangout Brookland’s Finest (3126 12th St., NE) are collaborating on a beer dinner every night through Sunday, July 4. For $35 per person, get a smoked chicken dinner with sides, chocolate chip pecan pie, and a beer flight of Blossom Kolsch, 8 Wards Independent Ale and Equal Marriage Dark Wheat.

On Sunday, July 4, there are plenty of food and drink specials around town. Whether you want a DIY grill kit, patriotic drinks or a rooftop view of the fireworks, there’s a lot going on.

Spend summer Sundays at Mexican restaurant Tico (1926 14th St., NW), which will offer live music and food and drink specials starting Sunday, July 4. Every Sunday from 5 PM to 10 PM, you’ll find half-price maki from sister restaurant Nama, and margs and carafes of sake for $7.