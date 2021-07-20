Pampas Grass and Other Trendy Details Added a Modern Vibe to This Ritz-Carlton Wedding

Lauren, a registered nurse, and Nick, an architect, threw a chic and contemporary celebration at Georgetown’s iconic Ritz-Carlton. Their theme, which they say was “modern sophistication,” was executed with the help sleek black details and trendy pampas grass arrangements. Pampas grass, in fact, was the driving force behind the couples’s unique wedding inspo. According to Lauren, Mandy Moore’s California wedding took place right around the time she and Nick were out trying to set a date and book a venue. Lauren fell in love with Mandy Moore’s trend-setting celebrity style, (ahem, who else remembers her ultra-fem pink wedding dress?). Moore’s day also included a ceremony filled with pink-dyed wild-grown pampas grass, which Lauren knew she needed to use in her own wedding-day. “I may not be a pink girl but I knew I wanted to build our wedding design around pampas grass,” she says. The florals doubled as personal touch to their big day since Pampas grass grows wild at beaches. “Nick and I grew up vacationing in the Outer Banks, and just loved that it also represented a place we feel happy and at peace at,” says the bride.

Along with the celebrity-inspired Pampas grass arrangements, Lauren and Nick’s big day also included a unique wall display that was transformed three times throughout their celebration. “It all started with the idea of building a champagne wall for our guests to treat themselves to upon entering/exiting our ceremony,” says Lauren. “We had a lot of favorite things that we wanted to incorporate and surprise our guests with throughout the evening.’ But, due to the limited space in their venue they had to get creative in order to include all of their “favorite things.” Thus, aN “Our Favorites” wall was designed, featuring one wall used several different ways throughout the evening. “With help of The Rosy Posy our vision became a reality,” says Lauren. Check out their modern wedding below to see more unique ideas!

The Details:

Photographer: Jennie Raff Photography | Venue & Caterer: The Ritz-Carlton in Georgetown | Event Planner: Havard Events | Event Coordination: Designed Perfectly Events | Floral Design: The Rosy Posy | Invitations: Artisan Matchmaker | Cookies: Liberty Baking Co | Hair Stylist: Katherine Kemper Beauty | Makeup Artist: Muse Studios Hair and Makeup Artistry | Bride’s Attire: Paloma Blanca Bridal from Kleinfeld’s | Groom and Groomsmen Attire:Generation Tux | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Jenny Yoo | Music/Entertainment: Bachelor Boys Band | Rentals: Syzygy Events, Select Event Group, Table Manners DC

