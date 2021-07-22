The restaurant/gallery WHINO (4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) is hosting a cocktail class tonight, July 22. Learn how to make three cocktails using Caribbean rum: an old-fashioned with Brugal 1888, a mai tai with Añejo, and a classic daiquiri with Blanco Supremo. Tickets are $30, and the class starts at 9 PM.

The Black Bourbon Society’s Open Door Tour, which spotlights Black-owned bars and restaurants, is coming to three DC establishments this weekend. Stop by Halfsmoke (651 Florida Ave., NW) on Friday, July 23 from 6-10 PM for a complimentary highball and swag. Smokin’ Pig (1208 H St., NE) is hosting a “Bourbon-Q” on Saturday, July 24 from 5-6:30 PM complete with a welcome cocktail, barbecue small bites, cookout games, and a food and whiskey pairing. Head to Mr. Braxton (3632 Georgia Ave., NW) on Sunday, July 25 for an 11 AM boozy and bougie brunch with a BEAM’osa cocktail, made with Jim Beam Orange. All events are free with registration.

The Tokyo Olympics kick off on Friday, July 23, and there are plenty of places around town to watch the events with fellow fans—plus, of course, food and drink specials. Some places are even offering trivia and other competitions.

Starting Friday, July 23, get free delivery from Chipotle through Aug. 1. In honor of the Olympics, burritos will come wrapped in gold foil for the next three weeks.

Try unique pizzas, like freshly foraged mushroom or jamon and anchovy, at Anxo Cidery’s Brightwood Park (711 Kennedy St., NW) pizza pop-up this weekend from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25. Order your pie for dine-in or to go, and check the site each morning at 10 AM to see what the options are.

Ballston’s inaugural Bands & Brews on the Boulevard is this Saturday, July 24. From 11 AM until 8 PM, Wilson Boulevard will be closed to traffic for a big street party. Listen to live music from local acts, like Turtle Recall and Bobby McKeys Dueling Pianos, and grab drinks from the 200-foot, open-air street pub. For discounts and to save time, purchase drink tickets online before going.

National Tequila Day is Saturday, July 24, and area Mexican restaurants are celebrating the occasion. At Las Gemelas (1280 4th St., NE), try the new Mule de Piña, complete with tequila, pineapple, gin, and ginger beer. Sip on Rebel margaritas with the newly relaunched $23 bottomless brunch at Rebel Taco Cantina (1214 U St., NW). Or drink discounted $7 mercado margaritas at dLeña (476 K St., NW, Suite D) made with tequila, passion fruit, agave, lime, and hibiscus-rosemary foam.

TxakFest is back at Navy Yard wine bar Maxwell Park (1346 4th St., SE) on Sunday, July 25. A $78 ticket gets you entry to the three-hour tasting of Txakolina, cidre, and pinchos. The event starts at noon, and there are both wine glass and porron options.

Camp Springs pizzeria Via Roma (4531 Telfair Blvd., Camp Springs) is hosting a wine tasting on Sunday, July 25. Sommelier Isis Daniel will offer detailed explanations and suggested food pairings for each of the three wines. The tasting runs from 2-4 PM and costs $15 per person, on a first come, first served basis.

It’s Christmas in July at Pizzeria Paradiso (4800 Rhode Island Ave., Hyattsville). Sample a selection of draft Christmas beers on Sunday, July 25. St. Bernardus’ Christmas Ale, Gouden Carolus’ Christmas / Noel Ale, and Hardywood’s Gingerbread Stout and Bourbon Gingerbread Stout will be on tap. Get individual drafts or a flight of four-ounce pours for $14. Show up in an ugly sweater and get a free draft. (You only have to wear it for 15 minutes!)

Oyamel (401 7th Street, NW) head chef Omar Rodriguez is hosting a “Chef’s Experience Dinner” on Sunday, July 25. The $75 five-course meal features produce from local farmers, and Rodriguez will explain the origin of each course before serving. Dishes include toasted masa cake, squash quesadilla, heirloom tomato salad, and creamy corn soup. Each course is paired with a craft cocktail. Reservations are required for the 6:30 PM dinner.