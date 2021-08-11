New Stores Are Finally Taking Over the Old Macy’s at Tysons Galleria

It’s been two years since the Macy’s at Tysons Galleria closed, and new shops are finally starting to fill the space left behind.

Last week, home furnishings store Arhaus became the first tenant to open its doors there. In the coming months, nine more shops and restaurants are slated to take over the former department store. They include RH, Crate & Barrel, Bowlero, and movie theater CMX Cinebistro. The specific restaurants have not been announced. Developer Brookfield Properties expects the whole project to finish by next spring.

Mark DeCapri, a senior vice president of design and planning at Brookfield, says tearing down the 30-year-old Macy’s would’ve been easier. “But we decided that we didn’t want to have all those materials end up in a landfill.” So, instead, the developer saved the structure of the building, while transforming it into a much more modern shopping experience. “This space brings a certain intimacy for the shopper. The center area is a place for people to rest and relax,” says DeCapri.