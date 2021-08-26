A Modern-Rustic Wedding at Dock 5 With a Union Market Theme

Caitlin and Bart’s September 1, 2019 wedding at Dock 5 at Union Market included 200 guests and a “DC-inspired dance party” theme with lots of nods to Union Market, and an “eclectic, modern-rustic” aesthetic, featuring lush greenery and jewel tones along with geometric wood tones and copper accents. See below for the details of their big day.

The Couple

Caitlin, an anti-corruption attorney from Philadelphia, and Bart, a labor-law attorney from Great Neck, New York, met as students at George Washington University’s law school. “We were in the same first year section, which meant that we took all the same classes” that first year, they say. And while they were part of the same friend group, too, they didn’t truly connect until their second year’s employment law class, where they say Caitlin was “wowed” by Bart’s passion for workers’ rights, and Bart “enjoyed any excuse to chat with Caitlin.” The timing was never quite right for a relationship in law school, the pair says, but they stayed good friends and studied for the bar exam together. “Finally, almost a year after graduation, we decided to give a relationship a chance.” While the couple says the journey of their relationship didn’t quite make for an “official” first date, they decided to make their relationship official one night out with friends at Solly’s on U Street. “Our friends were not at all surprise. We got a lot of ‘it’s about time!’ reactions,” they say. Not long after, they moved in together, along with Caitlin’s “grumpy cat,” and expanded their family to include a French Bulldog named after Brie Larson.

The Proposal

After dating for two years, the couple made plans to go to dinner and stay overnight at the Inn at Little Washington for Presidents’ Day weekend in 2018. The morning of the trip, Bart got dressed up in a suit jacket to make Caitlin his specialty breakfast, eggs in a basket, the formality of which tipped her off. Having barely had time to eat it, Caitlin says, Bart called for her to come downstairs, where a trail of hydrangeas (her favorite flower), led to Bart waiting to propose. “It was beautiful, and intimate,” Caitlin recalls. “Until our pup began violently vomiting due to eating hydrangeas—she was fine in the end!” After calls to family, friends, and animal poison control, they say, they set off on their trip, to celebrate.

The Dock 5 Wedding

For just over a year and a half they planned their September 1, 2019 wedding at Dock 5 at Union Market with 200 guests and a “DC-inspired dance party” theme, and an “eclectic, modern-rustic” style, featuring lush greenery and jewel tones along with geometric wood tones and copper accents.

The pair, who live in NoMa just a few blocks from Union Market, drew a lot of inspiration for their big day from the venue itself. Caitlin’s favorite detail of the day was the custom cocktail art by DC artist Marcella Kriebel, who they say often does pop-ups at Union Market. They chose wedding rings from DC designer Mallory Shelter, where Caitlin also purchased necklaces as bridesmaids gifts.

Guests were greeted with Old Fashioned on a rolling bar cart as a welcome drink, and custom cocktails were served during the ceremony, baseball-stye—the groom’s favorite detail. For the menu, the pair chose passed appetizers that included “fun crowd pleasers” like mini tacos served with mini margaritas in Patron bottles, mini grilled-cheese sandwiches with tomato soup, tuna-poke cones, and deconstructed chicken wings. The first course included a watermelon-and-smoked-feta salad, followed by a choice of filet mignon or miso sea-bass. For dessert, the couple skipped the cake and opted instead of brown-butter-bourbon-bread pudding from Puddin’, “a popular stall at Union Market.”

Guests parted with mini bottles of Capital City Mambo Sauce, and the newlyweds honeymooned in Bora Bora, Moorea, and Tikehau. See the details of their big day below.

The Details

Photographer: Carly Romeo & Co | Venue: Dock 5 at Union Market | Event Planning & Design: Cherry Blossom Events | Florist: Atelier Ashley Flowers | Invitations: Minted | Catering: Spilled Milk Catering | Dessert: Puddin’ | Hair & Makeup: Alison Harper & Company | Bride’s Attire: BHLDN | Groom’s Attire: The Black Tux | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Jenny Yoo, Bella Bridesmaids | Groomsmen’s Attire: The Black Tux | Music: JoGo Project (cocktail hour); BroadSound Band (reception) | Transportation: Limousines Inc. | Videographer: Mod Wedding Films | Lighting: Frost Lighting | Cocktail Art: Marcella Kriebel | Specialty Furniture: Something Vintage

