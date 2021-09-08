Foo Fighters Will Play Surprise Show at 9:30 Club on Thursday

Foo Fighters will play a surprise show at the 9:30 Club Thursday, and if you’re interested in seeing them, buy tickets now.

The famous rock band led by erstwhile Washingtonian Dave Grohl headlines the 9:30’s “Re-Opening Week,” which marks the end of more than 500 days when the Covid pandemic kept the club dark. (The group also opened the Anthem in 2017.) You have to be vaccinated or have proof of a negative PCR Covid test to attend, and there’s a two-ticket limit.

Seriously, stop reading this if you want to see them and buy tickets now. You maybe have 30 more seconds.

Grohl’s new book, The Storyteller, a “collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is due out October 5. Did you buy tickets yet? No? Well, at least you can pre-order the book.