Things to Do

Foo Fighters Will Play Surprise Show at 9:30 Club on Thursday

Buy tickets NOW.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by Flickr user VanessaC (EY)

Foo Fighters will play a surprise show at the 9:30 Club Thursday, and if you’re interested in seeing them, buy tickets now

The famous rock band led by erstwhile Washingtonian Dave Grohl headlines the 9:30’s “Re-Opening Week,” which marks the end of more than 500 days when the Covid pandemic kept the club dark. (The group also opened the Anthem in 2017.) You have to be vaccinated or have proof of a negative PCR Covid test to attend, and there’s a two-ticket limit. 

Related
How to Raise a Rock Star, According to Dave Grohl’s Mom

Seriously, stop reading this if you want to see them and buy tickets now. You maybe have 30 more seconds.

Grohl’s new book, The Storyteller, a “collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is due out October 5. Did you buy tickets yet? No? Well, at least you can pre-order the book

Don’t Miss DC’s Best Events: Get Our Things to Do Newsletter

Arts, culture, and things to do in DC.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day