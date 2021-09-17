Live Up the Last Official Weekend of Summer at These DC-Area Bars and Restaurants

Not ready for socks and everything pumpkin spice? Cling to the last official weekend of summer at these sunny DC-area destinations for ice cream, crabs, frozen cocktails, and more.

Dacha Beer Garden (Navy Yard)

79 Potomac Ave., SE

This huge beer garden overlooking the Anacostia River is both dog and family friendly. Find German and local beers by the pint or boot along with a selection of spritzes and pitchers of sangria. The food menu includes plenty of Bavarian biergarten classics, from bratwurst to “monster” pretzels, plus brunch specials like chicken and waffles and Nutella-stuffed French toast.

Electric Cool Aid

512 Rhode Island Ave., NW

This laid back drinks garden with picnic tables and umbrellas specializes in frozen cocktails and shot-and-beer combos (plus Jell-O shots because YOLO). Kick back with a Miami Vice (strawberry daiquiri atop piña colada) and a bucket of hard seltzers. Or, try what co-owner Angela DelBrocco calls the drink of summer: CoCo hard coconut water.

Goodies Frozen Custard

200 Commerce St., Alexandria

This newly opened stand brings all the nostalgic feels with its Wisconsin-style frozen custard and historic Alexandria ice house location. The custard is divine on its own, but you can also enjoy it in sundae, shake, float, and doughnut-sandwich form on the sunny corner patio.

Hi-Lawn

1509 5th St., NE

Grab a patch of AstroTurf, picnic table, or lounge chair on the massive rooftop of Union Market and settle in with a draft cocktail, wine, beer, or spiked seltzer. The al fresco venue from the teams behind Tiger Fork and Calico as well as Royal and Lulu’s Wine Garden offers a summery menu of lobster rolls, curly fries, and fried clam strips. Food from the downstairs food hall is also allowed everywhere except tables.

The Point Crab House

700 Mill Creek Rd, Arnold, MD

Here’s a little secret: After Labor Day is actually one of the best times of year for crabs. Those local blues have fattened up and generally the prices go down as demand slows outside peak season. This waterfront crab house just outside Annapolis is one of our favorites not just for its steamed-to-order crustaceans but also for wings dusted in crab seasoning, cheesy crab dip, and deviled eggs.

Tiki TNT

1130 Maine Ave., SW

It always feels like a tropical vacation at this three-story rum distillery and tiki bar at the Wharf. Sip a Mai Tai or frozen Pain Killer, snack on some coconut shrimp, and watch the boats pass by. Happy hour is 3 to 6 PM Monday through Friday with $5 daiquiris, Pacifico beers, spam musubi, and more.

