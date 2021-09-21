Things to Do

There’s a Weeklong Conference About Wu-Tang Clan at a DC Hotel This Week

Eaton DC's "The Rise Above Residency" honors the legacy and cultural impact of the hip-hop group

Written by
| Published on
Wu-Tang Clan with producer Cilvaringz. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia user, Cilvawutang.

A DC hotel known for its “resistance chic” vibe is staging a weeklong conference honoring the cultural impact of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Starting September 22, the Eaton DC will play host to “The Rise Above Residency,” a series of events built around the legacy of the seminal hip-hop group. The conference is being organized  by Oliver “Power” Grant, who executive produced all of the rap group’s albums and founded a Wu-Tang-inspired clothing line called Wu Wear.

The schedule for the week includes a Saturday panel discussion—narrated by DC writer Jason Reynolds—about Wu-Tang’s intellectual legacy, screenings of the Kung-Fu movies that became part of the group’s aesthetic, an exhibition of rare photos, and a Wu-Tang style trap yoga session. The hotel’s bar will also be featuring a series of “Killa Bees Kickbacks,” Wu-Tang-inspired cocktails.  There will also be limited-edition Wu-Tang merchandise available for purchase during the week.

There will also be a Wednesday night watch party for the newest episode of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which premiered on the streaming channel this week.

More info about the conference can be found here.

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Assistant Editor

Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day