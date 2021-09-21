There’s a Weeklong Conference About Wu-Tang Clan at a DC Hotel This Week

A DC hotel known for its “resistance chic” vibe is staging a weeklong conference honoring the cultural impact of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Starting September 22, the Eaton DC will play host to “The Rise Above Residency,” a series of events built around the legacy of the seminal hip-hop group. The conference is being organized by Oliver “Power” Grant, who executive produced all of the rap group’s albums and founded a Wu-Tang-inspired clothing line called Wu Wear.

The schedule for the week includes a Saturday panel discussion—narrated by DC writer Jason Reynolds—about Wu-Tang’s intellectual legacy, screenings of the Kung-Fu movies that became part of the group’s aesthetic, an exhibition of rare photos, and a Wu-Tang style trap yoga session. The hotel’s bar will also be featuring a series of “Killa Bees Kickbacks,” Wu-Tang-inspired cocktails. There will also be limited-edition Wu-Tang merchandise available for purchase during the week.

There will also be a Wednesday night watch party for the newest episode of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which premiered on the streaming channel this week.

More info about the conference can be found here.

