Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This September and October
Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup
This Is Paris screening at Eaton hotel’s Wild Days on the 20th of October. From left to right, Breaking Code Silence director of government relations Caroline Cole; Bobbi Taylor; Paris Hilton; Steve Clemons, editor at large of the Hill; Think of Us founder and CEO Sixto Cancel; and Alain Datcher.
Seventh Anniversary Women Leading Change Gala at the Conrad | October 25
All In Together cofounder and CEO Lauren Leader with gala honoree Senator Tammy Duckworth.
Patty O’s Café & Bakery grand opening in Washington, Virginia | October 30
Patty O’s restaurant manager Christopher Fasce with Patrick O’Connell, owner of Patty O’s and the Inn at Little Washington, and Robert Fasce, general manager of the Inn at Little Washington.
March on Washington Film Festival gala at Dock5 at Union Market | September 30
Representative Lauren Underwood and House majority whip James Clyburn, recipient of the 2021 John Robert Lewis Lifetime Legacy Award.
March on Washington Film Festival executive director David Andrusia and artistic director Isisara Bey.
Reggie Van Lee, chair of the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, and March on Washington Film Festival founder Robert Raben.
53rd annual Meridian Ball at Meridian House | October 22
Afghan ambassador Adela Raz, Meridian International Center CEO Stuart Holliday, and Abdul Matin Bek.
John McCarthy, senior adviser to the counselor to the President, and Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the President.
C5 Capital founder and CEO André Pienaar and Splunk president Teresa Carlson, honorary chairs of the 2021 ball.
Dewey Square Group principal Shawn Townsend; Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris; CNN’s Abby Phillip; and cybersecurity consultant Marcus Richardson.
Netflix public and diplomatic-affairs manager Clare Gallagher, Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria, and Rami Prochilo.
2021 Ball congressional co-chairs Charles Kim, Representative Young Kim, Robin Hickenlooper, and Senator John Hickenlooper.
This article appears in the December 2021 issue of Washingtonian.
