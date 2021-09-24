Could DC Really Be the Best City for Dating?

A report released Wednesday by housing website Apartment List has crowned DC the best city for singles. The survey looked at 100 cities, measuring their potential for romancing through four metrics: dating satisfaction, social satisfaction, dating affordability, and percentage of singles. Insights from dating app Bumble were also used to determine the most single-friendly cities.

So, how did DC earn the top spot? According to the assessment, almost half of Washington’s residents are single, meaning there are plenty of fish in the swamp. The report calculates dating affordability by taking the cost of two movie tickets and a three-course dinner for two at a “mid-range restaurant” and comparing it to each city’s median salary. According to Apartment List, that comes out to $105 for the entire night, which is allegedly affordable for those earning $80,445. If dinner and a movie is not your shtick, the report also cites the bevy of appealing dating spots the city has to offer, such as the Lincoln Memorial and Nationals Park.

We strongly suspect that many people familiar with the District’s dating situation are going to disagree with DC’s presence at the very top of the list. The trials and tribulations of dating in the District are frequent fodder on Twitter, and Washingtonian has covered the city’s cringe-inducing date stories at length. But check out the study and make up your own mind.

