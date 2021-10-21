8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Attention Ted Lasso fans! Arlington’s Bayou Bakery (1515 N. Courthouse Rd.) is serving shortbread biscuits inspired by the show starting today, October 21. Only 27 small pink boxes will be made daily, and they’re available on a first come, first served basis.

Arlington Restaurant Week runs through the weekend. More than 50 restaurants are taking part with various offerings, including prix fixe lunch and dinner options, and beer and wine specials.

City-State Brewing Co. (705 Edgewood St., NE) is hosting a family-friendly story hour on Saturday, October 23 from 11 AM to noon. Northern Virginia author/illustrator Zara González Huong will read from her new book Mi Casa is My Home. The event is free, but registration is required. Those who purchase a book will get a $5 beer, and there will be free juice and snacks for kids.

The eighth annual oyster and beer festival happens at Georgetown’s Tony and Joe’s Seafood Place (3000 K St., NW) on Saturday, October 23. Each $71.50 ticket to the outdoor event gets you all the oysters and beer you can handle. Oysters are freshly shucked and come grilled and in shooters; there will also be smoked wings and grilled sausage. The event runs from 1 to 5 PM.

Blue Rock (12567 Lee Hwy., Washington, Va.), an inn, restaurant, and tasting room, is reopening on Saturday, October 23 after major renovations. A grand opening party, which runs from noon to 6 PM, will feature fall-themed foods like cider doughnuts from The Apple House, s’mores kits, and complimentary apple cider and sparkling wine. The open house-style event will also offer live music, lawn games, and a chance to explore the property. The Tasting Room and Restaurant will also be open. The event runs from noon to 6 PM.

Learn clay techniques while sipping on a Show of Hands cocktail at this Shop Made in DC event on Sunday, October 24. After getting familiar with the pinch technique, coils, and slab method, you’ll be set loose on an independent study to make your own clay masterpiece. The class is at the Union Market location (325 Morse St., NE) from 11 AM to 1 PM. Tickets are $70.

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at the Wharf (760 Maine Ave., SW) on Sunday, October 24. The Day of the Dead event will feature street food and a beer garden, plus live music, face painting, and sugar skulls to decorate. Stop by the District Pier between 2 and 5 PM.

Take a tour of Southern France on Sunday, October 24 with a virtual wine tasting hosted by Flight Wine Bar (777 6th St., NW). Taste eight wines and learn about the labeling, terms, and grapes used in each region. Each $150 ticket gets you a wine bag with four-ounce pours for two people, plus access to the virtual tasting. Pick up your wine bag on Saturday, October 23 from 5 to 9 PM, and the virtual tasting is from 5 to 6 PM.