Look Inside a Pair of Airy and Bright Main Bathroom Renovations

Timeless and Glam

Though her McLean house was brand-new, Tracy Morris wasn’t quite satisfied with the main bathroom. And, as an interior designer, she knew that a few relatively small upgrades could make a big difference. She kept the same footprint and stayed true to the transitional vibe. In ten days, with a budget of just over $10,000, she gave the bathroom an easy—but high-impact—makeover.

Earthy and Minimal

This serene space on Capitol Hill was part of a whole-house renovation. But architect Catherine Fowlkes estimates that the primary bath alone would have taken at least three months. It involved totally reworking the layout and stealing square-footage from a bedroom, hall bath, and closet. Pulling off such a project requires coordinating a number of different trades—plumbing, electric, carpentry, etc.—which, Fowlkes explains, gets time-consuming. But the clients, a young family, are thrilled with the result, which nods to the mom’s Japanese heritage.

This article appears in the October 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!