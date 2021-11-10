A Rustic Summer Barn Wedding With Pink Floral Prints and Gold Accents

Hannah and Daniel married September 12, 2020 at the Middleburg Barn in Middleburg. Their wedding was originally featured in the August issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Hannah and Daniel met through Hannah’s cousin, Tanner, who has been Daniel’s BFF since fourth grade. For years, they saw each other at family gatherings but didn’t officially hit it off until Tanner’s high-school graduation party, where the pair discovered that Daniel would be joining Hannah, already a Hokie, at Virginia Tech. Their relationship bloomed, and seven years later Daniel popped the question on the first day of Hannah’s family’s trip to the Dominican Republic.

When they celebrated their nuptials, abundant flowers and the perfect late-summer weather were among the bride’s favorite details. The outdoor ceremony featured a pond view, a floral arch, and tufted benches and white chairs for seating. Inside, a long wooden table topped with white-and-gold place settings and floral napkins complemented round tables dressed in coordinating floral linens. Other special elements included cocktail napkins picturing their “fur-baby,” Bella; the dance floor, with a decal of their initials, from Talk of the Town; and the dessert table, which featured a cake with alternating tiers of lemon and red velvet from Fluffy Thoughts, along with bite-size turtle cheesecakes, Key-lime tarts, and doughnut fritters with salted caramel. His-and-hers drinks were Guinness and watermelon-basil margaritas.

The Details

Planning and design: Cheers Darling Events • Florist: Floral & Bloom • Paper: Emily Baird Design • Caterer: Heirloom • Hair: Hair by Remona • Makeup: Makeup by Shirin • Attire: Bliss by Monique Lhuillier (bride), Suitsupply (groom) • Music: Premier DJ Services • Rentals: White Glove Rental, Select Event Group, BBJ Linen • Videographer: Shutter & Sound • Officiant: Ceremony Officiants • Draping: A2Z Entertainment

This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

