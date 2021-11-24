Weddings

A Green-and-White October Wedding in Virginia

This fall outdoor wedding at the Manor at Airmont featured a simple, classic aesthetic

Written by
Published on
Photograph by Stefanie Kamerman Photography

Jennifer and Jake met as freshman at American University, and seven years later, married at The Manor at Airmont in a classic, green-and-white wedding. See the details of their big day below.

The Couple

Jen, a consultant from New Jersey, and Jake, an Army officer from Pennsylvania, met as freshman hall mates at American University in 2013. That October, he asked her out on her first date, but they didn’t start officially dating until February of the following year. Since then, they’ve spent much of their time long distance, studying abroad, pursuing Master’s degrees, trainings, and deployments. As newlyweds, they’re back in the city it all began, with a puppy named Ivy. 

 

The Proposal

Five years after they began dating, Jake visited Jen in Edinburgh, where she was finishing up her Master’s degree. He had just finished a deployment in Iraq, and, they say, they were excited to spend some time together and explore Scotland. One evening they look a trip to the Isle of Skye where they visited a distillery and then had dinner before walking down to Loch Dunvegan. As their eyes adjusted, they say, they could see thousands of stars and almost immediately Jen spotted a shooting star. She made a wish, and moments later, she says it came true when Jake proposed. 

 

The Wedding Day

Instead of a wedding theme, the couple decided to play up the venue’s scenery with lush greenery and flowers, and incorporate a few Scottish touches throughout, including a hand fasting ceremony. They enlisted a graphic designer to create a custom wedding logo, and decorated in hues of white, greens, and grey. 

 

For the ceremony, they exchanged both traditional Christian vows, as well as vows of their own. One of their top priorities for the day was the food, which they say was “absolutely incredible.” Appetizers included tequila lime shrimp, veggie mini tacos, and bao buns. For dinner, an ordering snafu meant that guests dined on both Asian-spice salmon and maple-Dijon glazed chicken (instead of having to choose), with mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables. Towards the end of the night, they served late-night personal pizzas.

Following the wedding day, the newlyweds mini-mooned in Irvington, Virginia, and plan to go to St. Lucia in April 2022.

 

The Details

Photography: Stefanie Kamerman | Venue: The Manor at Airmont | Day-of Coordination: Sweetly Southern Events | Florals: The Manor at Airmont | Invitations: Zola | Catering and cake: Zesty Gourmet Catering | Hairstylist: Samantha Williams | Makeup artist: Laurel Clark  | Bride’s attire: Maggie Sottero with custom sleeves from Three Graces Bridal | Groom’s and Groomsmen’s attire: Men’s Wearhouse | Bridesmaids’ attire: Evening Collective in forest green | Music: Jean from Incredible DJs | Transportation: Connect Shuttles | Videographer: Petit Four Films

