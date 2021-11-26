Shopping

A Holiday Gift Guide For All Your New Pandemic Hobbies

Splurge-worthy gift ideas for those ready to upgrade their stuff.

Written by
| Published on

for the Home Chef  | Outdoor Pizza Oven

Make your own pies in a literal minute—using wood, charcoal, or gas—with Ooni’s fanciest option, the Karu 16 multi-fuel pizza oven.

$799 at ooni

 

for the Exercise Enthusiast | Wearable Weights

Kat Zajac, owner of Ascend Cycle in Alexandria, recommends adding colorful Bala Bangles to pump up a workout.

$42 for a one-pound set at Bala

 

for the Amateur Photographer | Polaroid Camera

Young people love the vintage vibe of Polaroids. This throwback Now+ i-Type Instant Camera comes with filters and other editing tools accessible through a mobile app.

$150 at us.polaroid.com

 

for the Social Walker | Chic Beanie

Take walking meetings—or just stroll with friends—in style.

$175 at lelesadoughi.com

 

for the Binge Watcher | Updated Streambar

Roku’s latest, the Streambar Pro, offers 4K streaming and “virtual surround sound.”

$180 at roku.com

 

for the Scrapbooker | Portable Printer

Print images directly from your phone with Canon’s “Ivy” mini photo printer.

$100 at Target

 

for the Organized One | 2022 Task Planner

 

Stay on top of your to-do’s with this DC stationer’s signature planner.

$38 at Appointed

 

for the Sweet Tooth | Chocolate Delivery

A three-month chocolate subscription is curated by DC’s Each Peach Market.

$200 at Each Peach Market

 

for the Vinyl Lover | Upgraded Speakers

For LP fans, Som Records’ Neal Becton suggests JBL speakers, such as these retro L52 Classics.

$1,000 a pair at audiolab.com

 

for the One Committed To Cozy | Cashmere-Blend Jogging suit

These joggers and hoodie in a matching set come in multiple colors. Long live soft pants.

$125 (hoodie) and $95 (joggers) at summersalt.com

 

for the Backyard hosts | Very Fancy Fire Pit

The Luxeve Fire Pit is Breeo’s most elite smokeless model, with color options for the outer ring (above in “earth rust”) and the glass pebbles inside.

$1,649 at breeo.com

 

for the Home-Office Pro | Adjustable Standing Desk

Is home now HQ? The “Aedric” desk comes in various sizes, woods, and base colors.

Starting at $1,199 at Room & Board

 

for the Bread Baker | Go-To Cookbook

Oliver Pastan, bread-and-pasta guru at DC’s Bold Fork Books, says masters of sourdough can take their skills to a new level with Chad Robertson’s Tartine Book No. 3.

$40 at Bold Fork Books

 

for the Hiker | Better Backpack

Topo Designs makes a range of cool, colorful bags. This Mountain Pack is designed for hiking, climbing, travel, or even commuting.

$169 at topodesigns.com

 

for the Home Decorator | Eco-Friendly Blanket

Sustainable-textiles brand Coyuchi’s new organic-cotton-and-wool “Sequoia” throw comes in four neutral shades.

$178 at coyuchi.com

 

for the One Into Self-Care | At-Home Facial Set

This shop-local bundle includes two masks—one to detox, one to hydrate—and a spa headband.

$64 at Follain

 

for the Traveler | New Suitcase

Spent lockdown planning your dream trip? Tumi’s lightweight, hard-side International Carry-On comes in three colors, with the option to monogram.

$750 at Tumi

 

for the Coffee Connoisseur | Pour-Over Coffeemaker

Chemex’s six-cup classic coffeemaker features a simple glass-and-wood design using the brand’s patented filters.

$43.50 at Williams Sonoma

 

for the Guy Growing Facial Hair | Beard Butter

EBO Beard Butter is made in DC and has more than 55,000 five-star reviews on Etsy .

$10 at EBO Beard Butter via Etsy

 

All photographs courtesy of retailers.

This article appears in the December 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

Keep Up on DC’s Latest Fashions with Our Shopping Newsletter

Fashion finds and deals, and the latest trends for you and your home.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day