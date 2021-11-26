A Holiday Gift Guide For All Your New Pandemic Hobbies

for the Home Chef | Outdoor Pizza Oven

Make your own pies in a literal minute—using wood, charcoal, or gas—with Ooni’s fanciest option, the Karu 16 multi-fuel pizza oven.

$799 at ooni

for the Exercise Enthusiast | Wearable Weights

Kat Zajac, owner of Ascend Cycle in Alexandria, recommends adding colorful Bala Bangles to pump up a workout.

$42 for a one-pound set at Bala

for the Amateur Photographer | Polaroid Camera

Young people love the vintage vibe of Polaroids. This throwback Now+ i-Type Instant Camera comes with filters and other editing tools accessible through a mobile app.

$150 at us.polaroid.com

for the Social Walker | Chic Beanie

Take walking meetings—or just stroll with friends—in style.

$175 at lelesadoughi.com

for the Binge Watcher | Updated Streambar

Roku’s latest, the Streambar Pro, offers 4K streaming and “virtual surround sound.”

$180 at roku.com

for the Scrapbooker | Portable Printer

Print images directly from your phone with Canon’s “Ivy” mini photo printer.

$100 at Target

for the Organized One | 2022 Task Planner

Stay on top of your to-do’s with this DC stationer’s signature planner.

$38 at Appointed

for the Sweet Tooth | Chocolate Delivery

A three-month chocolate subscription is curated by DC’s Each Peach Market.

$200 at Each Peach Market

for the Vinyl Lover | Upgraded Speakers

For LP fans, Som Records’ Neal Becton suggests JBL speakers, such as these retro L52 Classics.

$1,000 a pair at audiolab.com

for the One Committed To Cozy | Cashmere-Blend Jogging suit

These joggers and hoodie in a matching set come in multiple colors. Long live soft pants.

$125 (hoodie) and $95 (joggers) at summersalt.com

for the Backyard hosts | Very Fancy Fire Pit

The Luxeve Fire Pit is Breeo’s most elite smokeless model, with color options for the outer ring (above in “earth rust”) and the glass pebbles inside.

$1,649 at breeo.com

for the Home-Office Pro | Adjustable Standing Desk

Is home now HQ? The “Aedric” desk comes in various sizes, woods, and base colors.

Starting at $1,199 at Room & Board

for the Bread Baker | Go-To Cookbook

Oliver Pastan, bread-and-pasta guru at DC’s Bold Fork Books, says masters of sourdough can take their skills to a new level with Chad Robertson’s Tartine Book No. 3.

$40 at Bold Fork Books

for the Hiker | Better Backpack

Topo Designs makes a range of cool, colorful bags. This Mountain Pack is designed for hiking, climbing, travel, or even commuting.

$169 at topodesigns.com

for the Home Decorator | Eco-Friendly Blanket

Sustainable-textiles brand Coyuchi’s new organic-cotton-and-wool “Sequoia” throw comes in four neutral shades.

$178 at coyuchi.com

for the One Into Self-Care | At-Home Facial Set

This shop-local bundle includes two masks—one to detox, one to hydrate—and a spa headband.

$64 at Follain

for the Traveler | New Suitcase

Spent lockdown planning your dream trip? Tumi’s lightweight, hard-side International Carry-On comes in three colors, with the option to monogram.

$750 at Tumi

for the Coffee Connoisseur | Pour-Over Coffeemaker

Chemex’s six-cup classic coffeemaker features a simple glass-and-wood design using the brand’s patented filters.

$43.50 at Williams Sonoma

for the Guy Growing Facial Hair | Beard Butter

EBO Beard Butter is made in DC and has more than 55,000 five-star reviews on Etsy .

$10 at EBO Beard Butter via Etsy

All photographs courtesy of retailers.

This article appears in the December 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

