A Holiday Gift Guide For All Your New Pandemic Hobbies

for the Home Chef | Outdoor Pizza Oven
Make your own pies in a literal minute—using wood, charcoal, or gas—with Ooni’s fanciest option, the Karu 16 multi-fuel pizza oven.
$799 at ooni
for the Exercise Enthusiast | Wearable Weights
Kat Zajac, owner of Ascend Cycle in Alexandria, recommends adding colorful Bala Bangles to pump up a workout.
$42 for a one-pound set at Bala
for the Amateur Photographer | Polaroid Camera
Young people love the vintage vibe of Polaroids. This throwback Now+ i-Type Instant Camera comes with filters and other editing tools accessible through a mobile app.
$150 at us.polaroid.com
for the Social Walker | Chic Beanie
Take walking meetings—or just stroll with friends—in style.
$175 at lelesadoughi.com
for the Binge Watcher | Updated Streambar
Roku’s latest, the Streambar Pro, offers 4K streaming and “virtual surround sound.”
$180 at roku.com
for the Scrapbooker | Portable Printer
Print images directly from your phone with Canon’s “Ivy” mini photo printer.
$100 at Target
for the Organized One | 2022 Task Planner
Stay on top of your to-do’s with this DC stationer’s signature planner.
$38 at Appointed
for the Sweet Tooth | Chocolate Delivery
A three-month chocolate subscription is curated by DC’s Each Peach Market.
$200 at Each Peach Market
for the Vinyl Lover | Upgraded Speakers
For LP fans, Som Records’ Neal Becton suggests JBL speakers, such as these retro L52 Classics.
$1,000 a pair at audiolab.com
for the One Committed To Cozy | Cashmere-Blend Jogging suit
These joggers and hoodie in a matching set come in multiple colors. Long live soft pants.
$125 (hoodie) and $95 (joggers) at summersalt.com
for the Backyard hosts | Very Fancy Fire Pit
The Luxeve Fire Pit is Breeo’s most elite smokeless model, with color options for the outer ring (above in “earth rust”) and the glass pebbles inside.
$1,649 at breeo.com
for the Home-Office Pro | Adjustable Standing Desk
Is home now HQ? The “Aedric” desk comes in various sizes, woods, and base colors.
Starting at $1,199 at Room & Board
for the Bread Baker | Go-To Cookbook
Oliver Pastan, bread-and-pasta guru at DC’s Bold Fork Books, says masters of sourdough can take their skills to a new level with Chad Robertson’s Tartine Book No. 3.
$40 at Bold Fork Books
for the Hiker | Better Backpack
Topo Designs makes a range of cool, colorful bags. This Mountain Pack is designed for hiking, climbing, travel, or even commuting.
$169 at topodesigns.com
for the Home Decorator | Eco-Friendly Blanket
Sustainable-textiles brand Coyuchi’s new organic-cotton-and-wool “Sequoia” throw comes in four neutral shades.
$178 at coyuchi.com
for the One Into Self-Care | At-Home Facial Set
This shop-local bundle includes two masks—one to detox, one to hydrate—and a spa headband.
$64 at Follain
for the Traveler | New Suitcase
Spent lockdown planning your dream trip? Tumi’s lightweight, hard-side International Carry-On comes in three colors, with the option to monogram.
$750 at Tumi
for the Coffee Connoisseur | Pour-Over Coffeemaker
Chemex’s six-cup classic coffeemaker features a simple glass-and-wood design using the brand’s patented filters.
$43.50 at Williams Sonoma
for the Guy Growing Facial Hair | Beard Butter
EBO Beard Butter is made in DC and has more than 55,000 five-star reviews on Etsy .
$10 at EBO Beard Butter via Etsy
All photographs courtesy of retailers.
This article appears in the December 2021 issue of Washingtonian.