Photos: Former Washington Football Team Quarterback Alex Smith Sold His DC-Area Mansion for $5.8 Million

Alex Smith, quarterback for the Washington Football Team until earlier this year, has sold his 6,300-square-foot mansion in McLean for $5,800,000. He first listed the property for $6,750,000 in June, a few months after he was released from the team.

The house sits on more than two acres that back onto parkland. It has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, a huge swimming pool, several patios, an outdoor shower and fireplace, a climate-controlled wine cellar, and a four-car garage. It was listed for sale by Mark and Hunter McFadden of Compass.

Though it went for nearly a million under Smith’s original asking price, he appears to have made out well on his investment. According to property records, the place last sold in 2018—when it was brand new—for $3,895,000.

Take a look around.

 

 

Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She oversees the magazine’s real estate and home design coverage, and writes long-form feature stories. She was a 2020 Livingston Award finalist for her two-part investigation into a wrongful conviction stemming from a murder in rural Virginia.

