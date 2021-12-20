There’s Still Time to Get Gifts From DC-Area Shops

With just days to go before Christmas, most shipping deadlines have gone by, but we know we aren’t alone when we say: We still have shopping to do! Our advice: It’s a particularly great time to shop local. You’ll not only be supporting the region’s economy, but you’ll find more interesting items and you can chat with store owners and clerks who can make gift recommendations.
In addition to great holiday markets where you can buy handmade goods directly from vendors, here are a few favorite shops recommended by our staff.
Vintage Finds
Senior editor Marisa M. Kashino is a big proponent of buying vintage, and GoodWood is one of her favorite stops. “For gifty items, you can find all sorts of original artwork, lamps, vases, and other one-of-a-kind decor that’s just so much cooler than anything you’ll find at a big-box retailer.”
Shopping for Foodies and Hosts/Hostesses
Mt. Pleasant boasts a bunch of great local shops these days for food lovers, says food editor Anna Spiegel. New cookbook shop Bold Fork Books is fhers first stop—”in addition to a wide range of authors and culinary topics, they sell gorgeous, custom-made Spanish knives from a maker in a small town in Catalonia known for blade-smithing. I bought a cleaver for my meat-loving father-in-law and a barbecue cookbook to match.” They also have fun vintage barware and French pans, and now through Friday you can order online by 2 p.m. for same-day delivery within 10 miles of the shop or, after 2 p.m., for next-day delivery. (Free for orders over $100.) Next door, Spiegel says, Each Peach Market, with its global selection of spices, honeys, and condiments, is a treasure trove for stocking stuffers—plus they’re offering a holiday chocolate subscription in addition to their popular cheese subscription, and curbside pickup for online orders. “Down the street,” says Spiegel, “Nido Wine Shop and Market sells beautiful Spanish wines, Sherry, and giftable pantry items—plus you can treat yourself to a shopping-break glass of wine and bocadillo sandwich on homemade bread. Or grab a homemade PSL and pastry at Ellé while picking up some of their creative merch, like a snake-baguette hoodie.” Odd Provisions, says food editor Jessica Sidman, is a small but mighty Columbia Heights corner market with a great selection of local products and gourmet foodstuffs—plus a nice curation of beers and wines. “Pick up some snacks for yourself,” she says, “and find plenty of DC-centric gifts for others.” The Hour, in Old Town, adds executive Executive Food Editor Ann Limpert, is also great for vintage coupes, shakers, and other barware. They offer curbside pickup today and tomorrow, but close for the holidays on the 22nd.
Gift-Shop Gems
“I am a sucker for gift shops where you can happen upon ideas you hadn’t thought of for that hard-to-shop person on your list,” says Executive Editor Sherri Dalphonse. Some favorites include: Urban Dwell,
in Adams Morgan, “which has a particularly fun selection for those who like gifts with a political bent, such as Kamala action figures and RBG socks;” Le Village Marché,
in Shirlington, “where the stylish home decor and gifts often hail from France;” and Salt & Sundry,
“where everything—candles to jewelry to ceramics—is expertly curated.” Also, Tabletop DC
in Dupont Circle, says Creative Director Jason Lancaster, offers a “wide, design-centric selection from local items to museum-quality gift options,” including jewelry, books, pottery, and decor.
From Local Artists and Artisans
Shop Made in DC
and Shop Made in VA
are ideal places to find a gift that’s not only unique but also supports a local maker. Meanwhile, Maggie O’Neill
‘s gallery, with its brightly colored paintings and ice-cream-and-disco-ball-inspired-art (a favorite of a favorite of Fashion and Weddings Editor Amy Moeller)—is open special hours this week.
For Plant People
For the plant parent in your life, Emma Spainhoward, our UX and graphic design specialist, suggests checking out Rewild in Shaw, with its “wonderful plant selection at reasonable prices and amazing service. They’ll help you pick plants based on your situation and experience—or those of a lucky recipient.”
