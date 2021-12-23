January 2022: What’s New!

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

FEATURES

Washingtonians of the Year

Ten locals who make our region an even better place to live. By Anna Spiegel.

How Not to Host a White House Party at a Strip Club

In an excerpt from his new memoir, the actor-turned-Obama-staffer pens a letter to his 31-year-old self—a summation, as he puts it, of “how many of the things I learned at the White House would have been good to know before going in.” By Kal Penn.

A January Sixer Is Mad He Has to Share Nail Clippers in Jail

The rioters accused of storming the Capitol have their own unit at the DC Jail. What’s life like on the inside for the most hated political group in the city? By Andrew Beaujon.

What’s New, Washington?

A lot has changed in the DC area since the pandemic started. Here’s a look at the new way we live and the new places we go. Edited by Daniella Byck.

WEDDINGS

Trends We Love: Details worth checking out. By Amy Moeller.

Runway Report: This season’s ultra-chic style. By Amy Moeller.

No Passport Required: Honeymoon spots with all the luxuries, closer to home. By Andrea Poe.

How Much Did That Cost?: Breaking down the price of wow-worthy decor. By Amy Moeller.

Real Weddings: Inspiring celebrations. By Amy Moeller.

The Guide: The area’s most recommended vendors. Compiled by Washingtonian Weddings staff.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Brothers Osborne Play Emotional Hometown Gig After a Big Year: The country duo from Deale, Maryland, explain why their Anthem show meant so much. By Amy Moeller.

Cautionary Tail: It was considered by some to be the world’s rarest fish. Now the Maryland darter is probably gone. Here’s a closer look. By Maya Pottiger.

Olivia Rodrigo, Joe Biden, and the Weird Case of the Ice-Cream Shoe Horn: We got—probably!—the real scoop. By Jessica Sidman.

Embracing the Moment: Pandemic re­unions at Dulles. Photographs by Evy Mages.

The British Ambassador’s Parties Are a Hot Ticket: Karen Pierce is the post-shutdown host of the moment. By Jane Recker.

A First Look at HQ2: Amazon’s new campus is rising fast in Northern Virginia. We got behind-the-scenes access to check out its progress. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Big Picture: Wildlife photography—at the dump. By Zach Bright.

IQ

Interview: Stephen Marche on how a second Civil War could play out. By Andrew Beaujon.

The Washingtonologist: Our Beltway know-it-all solves your capital-city conundrums. By Washingtonian Staff.

LIFE & TRAVEL

Take the Chill Out of Winter: Fun ideas to get out of the house. By Sherri Dalphonse, Matthew Graham and Anna Spiegel.

TASTE

Treat it UP: 21 ways to splurge—plus where to find vintage spirits and why caviar is more accessible than ever. By Ann Limpert, Jessica Sidman, Anna Spiegel.

HOME

Ringing in 2022 Design: The most in-demand pieces and trends are about creating spaces that feel warm, relaxed, and connected to nature. By Marisa M. Kashino and Mimi Montgomery.

Bliss on the Bay: A fixer-upper on a remote Delaware beach becomes an idyllic escape. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

The PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz on seeing the sport through new eyes. As told to Maya Pottiger.