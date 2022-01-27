8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Mardi Gras is approaching in March and restaurants around DC are already celebrating with king cake. Dauphine’s (1100 15th St., NW), the New Orleans-inspired spot in downtown DC, debuts its confection ($45) today, January 27–and flavors change weekly through the end of February. Bayou Bakery (1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington)—which has designated itself “Mardi Gras headquarters”— is offering a green, purple, and yellow-tinted cake ($45). Meanwhile French restaurant Convivial (801 O St., NW) is baking up a galette des rois ($36).

3 Stars Brewing Company (6400 Chillum Pl., NW) is throwing a Valentine-making party tonight, January 27 at 5 PM. Patrons can craft Valentines using collage materials like glitter-glue and stickers while sipping brews. Each $30 ticket includes admission, a beer, and materials for five Valentines.

New Dupont Circle hotel bar and restaurant Lyle’s launches Sip and Savor, a monthly wine dinner series starting tonight, January 27 at 5:30 PM (1731 New Hampshire Ave NW). Natural wine purveyor Domestique will pair interesting pours with family-style dishes like duck croquettes and lamb cavatelli. Reservations are $70 per person.

One of the big ticket items for the week: a five-course Sicilian wine dinner at Michelin-starred Fiola on Saturday, January 27 (601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW). Reservations ($35o per person) are available on Tock and include the Italian meal and wines.

Head to Bloomingdale wine bar établi for a Bulgarian wine tasting on Saturday, January 29 at 2 PM. Each $60 ticket includes four half-glass pours of wine including one Pétillant Naturel orange, one white, and two red wines—plus snacks.

Raclette fans, rejoice: Each Peach Market in Mt. Pleasant is hosting a pop-up on their streatery on Saturday, January 29 with lots of melty cheese in the Swiss tradition (3068 Mt Pleasant St., NW). Cheesemongers will pour cheese over plates of roasted potatoes, cauliflower, and cornichon ($18), or all of that plus ham ($20). It kicks off at noon and goes until 3 PM (or sell out).

For those not partaking in Dry January, Barca Wine Bar & Pier is hosting a virtual cocktail class on Sunday, January 30 at 6 PM. For $45 (for two people), the class includes a cocktail kit that holds ingredients for two cranberry Palomas, glassware, and food pairings. Kits can be picked up at the bar (2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria) over the weekend.

The Smithsonian’s is hosting a virtual Lunar New Year’s Eve cooking demonstration on Monday, January 31 with chefs Kevin Tien (Moon Rabbit), Rose Nguyen (Rose Ave Bakery), and Yuan Tang (Rooster & Owl). The webinar is free and starts at 6 PM; register here. More into eating than watching? Korean restaurant Anju’s special Seollal 설날 Lunar New Year Dinner kicks off on Tuesday, February 1 and pays homage to traditional dishes served on Korean New Year (1805 18th St., NW). The dinner ($100 per person; $40 optional beverage pairing) includes dishes like mandu dumplings and sweet potato noodles with winter vegetables and truffles. Reservations can be made via Resy. Looking for more ways to celebrate? Here’s our guide to Lunar New Year celebrations and ideas across the DC area.