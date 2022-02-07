9 Gifts to Get Your Girls for Galentine’s Day

If you’re celebrating February 13th Leslie Knope-style, you’re likely gathering your favorite opalescent tree sharks for a Galentine’s Day celebration (shoutout to Pop Sugar for reminding us of all the things Leslie has called Ann). Perhaps you’re heading out for a luxury picnic, or meeting up for a class, a workshop, or some other fun day out–if you need ideas, we’ve got them–either way, you might be thinking about showing your squad just how much you love them with a gift. And while needlepoint pillows with their faces on them and mosaic portraits made from the crushed bottles of their favorite diet sodas are, you know, two ideas, we thought we might offer some suggestions to make Galentine’s Day gift-giving a little easier.

Ethereal hair accessories.

The perfect accessory for your beautiful, glowing sun goddesses.

$10 and up from Fit & Fables.

Chic journals.

Those beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk oxen need a place to jot down all their amazing ideas–and these “wildflowers leather journals” come in a variety of colors, with monogramming available.

$35 at Jenni Bick

Flowers for a good cause.

This one may require a bit of an I.O.Y., but if you’re planning to gift flowers and you don’t mind not having them in hand by February 13, consider gifting bouquets of 100-percent locally grown tulips from the Sophie Felts Floral Design Flower Drive, happening February 25. Proceeds benefit the Partnership to End Homelessness in D.C., and those rainbow-infused space unicorns will love knowing that their gift supports a good cause.

$45 at Sophiefelts.com.

Smore’s kits, with a portable bonfire.

We’re obsessed with the small, reusable, ultra-portable bonfires from Maryland-based City Bonfires, and for Valentine’s Day, they’re offering bonfires with cute decorative lids, and a complete smore’s kit. Gift them, and grab one for yourself so you and the beautiful sunflowers you love can cozy up for an evening outside.

$30 at Citybonfires.com.

Chocolatey treats

Shop Made In Virginia has a bunch of locally sourced Valentine- and Galentine’s-day inspired gifts, from a charcuterie board workshop to a make-your-own-necklace kit, but one inexpensive, tricky-minx-worthy treat that caught our eyes were these “Pearls of Love” bars from Kingsbury Chocolate in Arlington. Interested in more such decadent ideas? Check out our guide to local chocolate shops.

$5 from Shop Made In Va.

Okay, needlepoint-ish pillows.

But not featuring anyone’s face. Red Barn Mercantile in Alexandria has among the cutest little collections of Valentine’s Day gifts we’ve seen. They’ve got heart pins ($12), and vintage-inspired Valentine’s Day puzzles ($22.50), but perhaps the gift in the truest spirit of Galentine’s Day are the assortment of mini hand-hooked pillows, perfect for those beautiful, sassy mannequins-come-to-life.

$35 at Red Barn Mercantile.

Festive bath products.

Gift the poetic, noble land mermaids you love a self-care moment with Champagne-and-rose shower streamers ($28) or equally-adorable heart-shape bath fizzers ($8).

Starting at $8 at Proper Topper

The perfect Galentine’s Day treat box

Okay, Liberty Baking Company has put together a delicious looking box of Galentine’s Day treats called the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” box. In it: brownies, blondies, and some kind of devils-food-marshmallow-cream-cheese-dark-chocolate roll up that sounds like a decadent combination BUT HEAR ME OUT. They *also* sell their cake tasting sampler which includes their seven most popular flavors in a compact box, and I’m just saying, you cannot go wrong with that either. Sure, it was originally created for wedding planning couples, but it says right in the description that it’s also appropriate if you are simply in need of a seven-flavor cake fix and in 2022, who isn’t? Maybe you get one for everyone, maybe you just get a few for you and your favorite beautiful, rule-breaking moths to share.

$50 at Liberty Baking Co.

A bottle of locally distilled booze

Republic Restoratives is a small-batch, women-owned distillery, offering a range of spirits from Civic Vodka to Assembly Gin ideal for cunning, pliable, chestnut (and other)-haired sunfish. Some of their stuff comes with clever, Galentine’s Day-appropriate names, like the Three Wise Women set of bottled cocktails, the “Madam” whiskey, featuring a portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris, and the “I’m Speaking” rye. Drink kits, like those for making bloody Mary’s, Moscow Mule’s, and the “Hey Girl,” a cucumber and vodka cocktail, start around $21.

Starting at $11 at Republic Restoratives.

Join the conversation!