8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Thursday, February 10, join chef Mark Haskell for an in-person tamale-making workshop at the Hill Center (921 Pennsylvania Ave., SE). For $69 per person, you can make the Mexican street snacks while sipping on wine or beer. The class runs from 6 to 7:30 PM. Register here.

Friday, February 11, celebrate singledom with an 8 PM Zoom wine tasting devoted to single grape wines, held by Capitol Hill wine shop DCanter. Purchase the featured wine before 3 PM today or pay a $10 entrance fee.

Swing by Georgetown chocolate shop Petit Soeur (1332 Wisconsin Ave., NW) for its official opening celebration on Saturday, February 12. Between noon and 4 PM, shop for hand-painted bonbons plus bouquets from Little Acre Flowers.

Two Valentine’s-themed bar crawls are happening Saturday, February 12. The first focuses on bars and clubs on U Street. To take part, secure a ticket ($10-$15) and show up at any of the participating bars between 2 to 10 PM. The bars—including Provision 14, Red Lounge, and Rebel Taco—will offer drink specials, and there are several DJs lined up. If U Street isn’t your style, head to Dupont Circle for the Cupid’s Bar Crawl, which also runs from 2 to 10 PM. Show up decked out in your best Valentine’s-themed gear and take advantage of food and drink specials including $4 shots and $3 rail drinks. Tickets ($30) offer access to the bars and specials, plus a Cupid’s Bar Crawl mug.

Mount Pleasant’s Each Peach Market (3068 Mount Pleasant St., NW) is hosting a Valentine’s sidewalk market at its streatery on Saturday, February 12. Among the treats: chocolates, cheeses, and chocolate-covered strawberries. The pop-up runs from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Learn to make boozy sweets at a baking class at the Boardroom (925 N. Garfield St., Arlington) on Sunday, February 13. For $119, you can spend the afternoon creating mojito macarons, drunken Jamaican gingerbread cake, and more. The class runs from 3 to 6 PM. Sign up here.

Head to Petworth’s Capitol Cider House (3920 Georgia Ave., NW) Sunday, February 13 for a Valentine’s-themed artisan market. From 2 to 5 PM, you can sip cider while shopping for locally made candles, skincare products, soaps, and more. It’s free to attend, but you’ll need to register.

