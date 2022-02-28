News & Politics

DC Glows Blue and Gold for Ukraine

Embassies, the Basilica, a Ferris wheel, and other landmarks are lit up in support.

Image by Grafissimo via Getty Images Plus.

Washington is turning out for Ukraine—at rallies, at fundraisers, and at the Ukrainian embassy. In another show of support, a DC-area church, a bridge, embassies, and even a Ferris wheel have been spotted shining blue and yellow lights to show their support.

Here are some of the places showing their support in lights this past weekend.

The National Basilica plans to keep its blue and gold lights on through Sunday, March 6.

The Capital Wheel plans to keep their blue and yellow lights on for the immediate future, with the exception of other planned light shows like gender reveals and corporate events, a spokeswoman said.

Canada and Belgium both lit up their embassies, and the countries’ support goes beyond the symbolic gesture—both nations have sent aid to Ukraine.

If you’re looking for more ways to support the people of Ukraine during this humanitarian crisis, check out some places to donate here.

