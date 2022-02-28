DC Glows Blue and Gold for Ukraine

Washington is turning out for Ukraine—at rallies, at fundraisers, and at the Ukrainian embassy. In another show of support, a DC-area church, a bridge, embassies, and even a Ferris wheel have been spotted shining blue and yellow lights to show their support.

Here are some of the places showing their support in lights this past weekend.

DC’s Basilica of the National Shrine glows blue and yellow in support of Ukraine https://t.co/inZFC4hBWp pic.twitter.com/g4XBw38cPC — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) February 28, 2022

The National Basilica plans to keep its blue and gold lights on through Sunday, March 6.

DC’s Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge just lit up Blue & Yellow 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Yec7A2F90P — Jonesy Inc (@JonesyInc) February 26, 2022

The George Washington Masonic Temple in Alexandria, Virginia, shining bright tonight in support of Ukraine.🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/yeKg5BRE67 — The Ripon Society (@RiponSociety) February 26, 2022

The Capital Wheel plans to keep their blue and yellow lights on for the immediate future, with the exception of other planned light shows like gender reveals and corporate events, a spokeswoman said.

Pretty amazing view from our camera at @NationalHarbor of the Capital Wheel and the George Washington Masonic National Memorial in the background lit up in support of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/SVeE6SjIrI — Alex Liggitt (@7NewsAlex) February 28, 2022

Canada and Belgium both lit up their embassies, and the countries’ support goes beyond the symbolic gesture—both nations have sent aid to Ukraine.

Canada continues to stand with Ukraine, its people, and the Ukrainian Canadian community. Tonight the Embassy of Canada in Washington is lit up in blue and yellow 🇺🇦#StandwithUkraine pic.twitter.com/EJpc8X4PvJ — Kirsten Hillman (@KirstenHillmanA) February 25, 2022

🇧🇪🇺🇦 As we #StandWithUkraine, the colors of the Ukrainian flag are proudly displayed on the Belgian Residence in Washington, DC. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Dt6778ulkV — Belgium in the USA (@BelgiumintheUSA) February 26, 2022

If you’re looking for more ways to support the people of Ukraine during this humanitarian crisis, check out some places to donate here.