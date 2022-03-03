Food

10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

On the menu: Women's History Month cocktails and fundraising for Ukraine.

Gina Chersevani at Buffalo & Bergen in Union Market. Photograph by Scott Suchman

In honor of Women’s History Month, Buffalo & Bergen owner Gina Chersevani is launching a cocktail hour Thursdays through Sundays through March at her Union Market location (1309 Fifth St., NE). Look for “trilogy tasting trays” ($33-$75) holding a trio of women-inspired cocktails. There’s also an $8 punch of the day. It kicks off at 4 PM today, March 3.

D Light Cafe and Bakery (2475 18th St NW), owned by two Ukrainian sisters in Adams Morgan, is fundraising for their home country with cookies this week. Tonight, March 3, at 7:30 PM, they’ll host a trivia fundraiser (the minimum donation is $10). Find other ways restaurants are helping Ukraine here.

Tonight, March 3, Trummer’s (7134 Main St., Clifton) is hosting a wine dinner commemorating 100 years of Zweigelt— the Austrian red-wine grape. The five-course meal with wine pairings is $140 per person, and dishes include black-truffle spaetzle and veal wiener schnitzel. Make a reservation here.

On Saturday, March 5, Alexandria pizzeria Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza is hosting a “meatball madness relay” at Lenny Harris Memorial Fields (1005 Mount Vernon Ave.). Bring a group of four and attempt to balance an oversized meatball on a spoon for a record amount of time. Winners will receive t-shirts, a giant meatball, and a $100 gift card to the restaurant. To get a ticket ($80 for a team of four), head here.

Ivy City brewery Atlas Brew Works (2052 West Virginia Ave., NE) hosts tours with beer tastings every weekend. Saturday, March 5, the tour begins at 2 PM; get tickets ($19.95) here.

This Sunday, March 6, Wharf newcomer Ilili (100 District Sq., SW) launches brunch. On the menu at the mod-Lebanese spot: duck-egg shakshuka, French toast with labne and honey, and boozy hot chocolate. Make a reservation here.  

Interested in learning to make macarons? Sunday, March 6, there’s a class focused on the airy, almond-based sandwich cookies at Farmland Commercial Kitchen (11910 Parklawn Dr., Rockville). Get tickets ($99) here.    

March is apparently Maryland Wine Month, so Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards (15800 Croom Rd., Brandywine) is hosting tastings and winery tours this Sunday, March 6 (and on other Sundays in March). Get a ticket ($25) here. 

Friday, March 4th through Sunday, March 6thRed Bear Brewing Co. (209 M St., NE) is celebrating its three-year anniversary with a giveaway: each day, they will dole out 100 gratis pints to early arrivals at various events (happy hour, brunch, and an anniversary party). Head here for more info. 

Were you a fan of closed Penn Quarter Irish pub FadóSunday, March 6 through Saturday, March 19, Union Market rooftop bar Hi-Lawn (1309 Fifth St., NE) is paying tribute to the late bar with bagpipers, Irish dancers, Irish food and drinks, and more.

