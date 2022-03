Branching Out From Skinny Jeans? Here Are Three Ways To Wear New Denim

Tashira Halyard is an anti-racism equity consultant and founder of the DC lifestyle blog and YouTube channel Politics & Fashion (@politicsandfshn on Instagram). Here, she shows how she’ll be wearing one of her favorite spring trends: statement denim.

Weekend Brunch

Top: “Tori” sweater by Hanifa, $199 at hanifa.co. Jeans: “Pieced Angled” straight-leg jeans by Agolde, $250 at farfetch.com. Bag: Small “Roman Stud the Handle Bag” in metallic nappa by Valentino, $3,250 at valentino.com. Shoes: “Faythe” sandal by Tony Bianco, $170 at revolve.com.

Friend’s Birthday

Top: Crystal-embellished heart jacket by Area, $780 at Neiman Marcus. Jeans: Crystal-embellished heart jeans by Area, $780 at Neiman Marcus. Shoes: Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers, $289 at farfetch.com. Bag: “Swipe” leather tote by Coperni, $411 at farfetch.com.

Vacation Mode

Top: “Impression” puff-sleeve plissé crop top by Aje, $275 at Moda Operandi. Jeans: Denim front-pleat wide-leg pants by Fe Noel, $390 at shopbop.com. Bag: Logo-embroidered fringe cross-body bag by Marni, $990 at farfetch.com. Shoes: “Vlogo” woven sliders by Valentino Garavani, $690 at farfetch.com.

Photograph of Crystal-embellished heart jeans and jacket courtesy of Neiman Marcus.

Other photographs courtesy of retailers.

This article appears in the March 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Keep Up on DC’s Latest Fashions with Our Shopping Newsletter Fashion finds and deals, and the latest trends for you and your home. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!