Branching Out From Skinny Jeans? Here Are Three Ways To Wear New Denim

Tashira Halyard is an anti-racism equity consultant and founder of the DC lifestyle blog and YouTube channel Politics & Fashion (@politicsandfshn on Instagram). Here, she shows how she’ll be wearing one of her favorite spring trends: statement denim.

Weekend Brunch

Top: “Tori” sweater by Hanifa, $199 at hanifa.co. Jeans: “Pieced Angled” straight-leg jeans by Agolde, $250 at farfetch.com. Bag: Small “Roman Stud the Handle Bag” in metallic nappa by Valentino, $3,250 at valentino.com. Shoes: “Faythe” sandal by Tony Bianco, $170 at revolve.com.

Friend’s Birthday

Top: Crystal-embellished heart jacket by Area, $780 at Neiman Marcus. Jeans: Crystal-embellished heart jeans by Area, $780 at Neiman Marcus. Shoes: Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers, $289 at farfetch.com. Bag: “Swipe” leather tote by Coperni, $411 at farfetch.com.

Vacation Mode

Top: “Impression” puff-sleeve plissé crop top by Aje, $275 at Moda Operandi. Jeans: Denim front-pleat wide-leg pants by Fe Noel, $390 at shopbop.com. Bag: Logo-embroidered fringe cross-body bag by Marni, $990 at farfetch.com. Shoes: “Vlogo” woven sliders by Valentino Garavani, $690 at farfetch.com.

Photograph of Crystal-embellished heart jeans and jacket courtesy of Neiman Marcus.

Other photographs courtesy of retailers.

This article appears in the March 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

