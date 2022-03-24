April 2022: The Hottest Neighborhoods of Washington’s Real Estate Boom

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

FEATURES

A Nightmare on Foxhall Road

The pair of houses in one of DC’s most upscale neighborhoods were marketed as “built to perfection” by their high-profile developer: Steve Salis, the restaurateur behind the beloved local spots Ted’s Bulletin and Kramers. But the families who moved in allege they were defrauded into buying dangerous, nearly $2-million lemons. By Marisa M. Kashino.

The Big Lie About “the Big Lie”

In the MAGA-verse “stolen election” theory, a little-known tech company, Smartmatic, became a prime villain, accused of “rigging” the vote. Now it’s suing Rudy Giuliani and others who it said spread the Big Lie. The case could prove to be a critical new weapon in the battle against the real fake news. By Luke Mullins.

The Hottest Neighborhoods of Washington’s Real Estate Boom

Since the start of the pandemic, the market has gone nuts. But the rising tide hasn’t lifted all areas equally. Here’s a look at some of the places where prices and sales have soared the most. By Marisa M. Kashino, Michele Lerner, and Mimi Montgomery.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Free Quonset Huts!: The piece of Brookland history that could be lost. By Rob Brunner.

A Plus for DC: CNN’s big bet on Washington. By Luke Mullins.

Capital of Dance Music: The music festival from Echostage’s founder. By David Catanese.

What’s New with LQBTQ+ Bars: As nightlife ramps back up, DC’s LGBTQ+ bar scene is expanding. A quick look at three new spots to check out. By David Tran.

Roberto Returns: Local celebrity chef Roberto Donna is back in the kitchen. A look at some of his many ups and downs. By Anna Spiegel.

Big Picture: A bright homage to brilliant women. Photograph by Evy Mages.

IQ

Interview: Supreme Court expert Linda Greenhouse on a transformed institution. By Andrew Beaujon.

History: The ice-cream fight on H Street, Northeast. By Vincent Femia.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Flights of Fancy: Six new nonstop flights. By Norie Quintos.

Sustainable Fashion: A dozen places where you can shop in good conscience. By Amy Moeller.

D.I.Y. Don’ts?: Some beauty tips on TikTok are causing infections, burns, and scars. By Mimi Montgomery.

TASTE

The Great Washingtonian Bagel Tasting: The area’s best bagels, plus our favorite schmear flavors and other bagel knowledge. By Ann Limpert and Anna Spiegel.

Return to the Wellington: Puff-pastry-wrapped beef is making a comeback. By Anna Spiegel.

HOME

The Briefing | Easton and St. Michaels: What’s new in the Eastern Shore towns. By Kayla Benjamin and Anna Spiegel.

Top Mortgage Professionals: The area’s best lenders, as recommended by real-estate agents. By Sherri Dalphonse.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Editorial cartoonist Ann Telnaes on her journey from The Brave Little Toaster to a Pulitzer Prize. As told to Bill O’Sullivan.

