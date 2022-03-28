The White House Easter Egg Roll Is Back After Two Years

Grab your baskets and bunny ears: The White House Easter Egg Roll is back after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. It’s scheduled for Monday, April 18.

The popular tradition dates back to 1878, and is billed as the largest event held at the White House. Children—along with their parents or guardians—flock to the house’s lawn for games, entertainment, and endless egg rolling.

Tickets to the event are lottery style, with applications opening a few weeks before the party each year. Applications for this year’s lottery opened on March 25, and will be live until March 31 at 10 a.m. Results will be released on April 7.

More information about the event and about entering the lottery can be found here.