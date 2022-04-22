Magazine Issues

Photograph by Michael Carnevale, courtesy of Tickler’s Crab Shack at Wylder Hotel Tilghman Island.

FEATURES

Dog Days

Photographs by Lauren Bulbin and courtesy of Barkhaus and Bark Social.

Some people were crazy about their pets even before the pandemic. And now, after two years of being home all day together? A lot of humans and animals are inseparable. So it’s no surprise that dog bars are booming. By Jessica M. Goldstein.

 

Tech Titans 2022

The business leader: Amy Gilliland, president of General Dynamics Information Technology. Photograph by Jeff Elkins

The 225 most important and innovative leaders in Washington’s digital economy right now. By Nancy Scola.

 

Fantastic Foodie Getaways

The rib eye at Blue Rock. Photograph by Jennifer Chase.

Hungry to get out of town? Here’s where to head for a delicious vacation—or a quick road trip. Edited by Ann Limpert.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Denis Crean and Andie Nelson are going against the tide. Photograph by Evy Mages

Take the plunge?: Should we all be swimming in the Potomac? By Kayla Benjamin.

Turning Sand into Gold: The huge outdoor venue that’s coming to Anacostia. By Anna Spiegel.

Capital of Dance Music: A Johnny Cash statue destined for a surprising place. By Jessica Ruf.

A Stalin-Era Star: The Russian child star living in Northeast DC. By Mac Carey.

Big Picture: The seemingly ever-stuck Ever Forward. By Jessica Ruf. Photograph by Mark Hergan/Deadrise Marine Photography. 

IQ

Portrait of Danica Roem with her arms leaning against a table, both hands making the rock-on-hand gesture.
Danica Roem. Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Interview: Virginia lawmaker Danica Roem on her new memoir and how singing in a metal band prepared her for politics. By Andrew Beaujon.

Culture: How Jimmy Carter’s grandson unlocked the mysteries of the White House’s vinyl collection. By Rob Brunner.

LIFE & HEALTH

Happy family spending a spring day on picnic.
Blanket Statement: Whether you want a laid-back family picnic or an outdoor spread that’s ’Gram-worthy.

Life’s a Picnic: Pro tips and products, plus favorite spots to step up your picnic game. By Amy Moeller.

Sobering Thoughts: A lot of women cut back on drinking during the pandemic. What will happen as we get back to socializing and happy hours? By Mimi Montgomery.

HOME

Photograph by John Cole Photos.

Screen Time: A look at gorgeous screened porches and what it took to build them. By Marisa M. Kashino.

The Briefing | Annapolis: What’s new in one of Washington’s favorite warm-weather day-trip destinations. By Amy Moeller.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Starting Lineup: Tom Tresh was Ted Leonsis’s first New York Yankees card. “My Holy Grail was a Mickey Mantle and a Roger Maris,” he says. Photographs of cards by Steve Silverman.

Ted Leonsis on his first baseball-card collection—and the pitfalls of meeting your heroes. As told to Luke Mullins.

