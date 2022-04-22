This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

Subscribe

Or Manage My Subscription

FEATURES

Dog Days

Some people were crazy about their pets even before the pandemic. And now, after two years of being home all day together? A lot of humans and animals are inseparable. So it’s no surprise that dog bars are booming. By Jessica M. Goldstein.

Tech Titans 2022

The 225 most important and innovative leaders in Washington’s digital economy right now. By Nancy Scola.

Fantastic Foodie Getaways

Hungry to get out of town? Here’s where to head for a delicious vacation—or a quick road trip. Edited by Ann Limpert.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Take the plunge?: Should we all be swimming in the Potomac? By Kayla Benjamin.

Turning Sand into Gold: The huge outdoor venue that’s coming to Anacostia. By Anna Spiegel.

Capital of Dance Music: A Johnny Cash statue destined for a surprising place. By Jessica Ruf.

A Stalin-Era Star: The Russian child star living in Northeast DC. By Mac Carey.

Big Picture: The seemingly ever-stuck Ever Forward. By Jessica Ruf. Photograph by Mark Hergan/Deadrise Marine Photography.

IQ

Interview: Virginia lawmaker Danica Roem on her new memoir and how singing in a metal band prepared her for politics. By Andrew Beaujon.

Culture: How Jimmy Carter’s grandson unlocked the mysteries of the White House’s vinyl collection. By Rob Brunner.

LIFE & HEALTH

Life’s a Picnic: Pro tips and products, plus favorite spots to step up your picnic game. By Amy Moeller.

Sobering Thoughts: A lot of women cut back on drinking during the pandemic. What will happen as we get back to socializing and happy hours? By Mimi Montgomery.

HOME

Screen Time: A look at gorgeous screened porches and what it took to build them. By Marisa M. Kashino.

The Briefing | Annapolis: What’s new in one of Washington’s favorite warm-weather day-trip destinations. By Amy Moeller.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Ted Leonsis on his first baseball-card collection—and the pitfalls of meeting your heroes. As told to Luke Mullins.

