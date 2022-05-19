Need a Last-Minute Campsite or Glampsite for Memorial Day? We Got You.

Memorial Day weekend—the unofficial start of summer—is a notoriously busy weekend for camping. Coveted sites can sell out months in advance, and that can be tough if you’re a last-minute trip planner. But there are still some serene spots within two hours of DC that haven’t been snagged—yet. Even better: many of these are glamping sites, meaning you won’t have to round up a bunch of dusty camping gear or sleep uncomfortably in order to get your dose of nature.

Tentrr

Tentrr specializes in ready-to-go campsites across the country on both public and private land. The company offers tricked-out “signature” sites—equipped with a platformed canvas tent and bed—as well as backcountry sites for people who want to pitch their own tents. While some of the most popular ones near DC are already booked up, there are still a few left:

Potomac River View

What : A “riverfront oasis” just outside of Leesburg.

Available : May 29 to May 30.

How much : $200/night.

Distance from DC : One hour.

: One hour. Add-ons: Fresh eggs, linens, flowers.

Wye Island View

What : A “waterfront retreat”—with beach access—on the Eastern Shore’s Wye River.

Available : May 27 to May 30.

How much : $200-$250/night.

Distance from DC: One hour.

Included: Two kayaks and a small generator.

“Autumn Olive” at Evensong Farm

What: “Solitude and peace where the meadows meet the trees” at a d0g-friendly site near Antietam National Battlefield.

Available: May 29 to May 30.

How much: $129/night.

Distance from DC: 90 minutes.

Add-ons: Linens, propane tanks, a camp-kitchen set-up, and a cot.

If you have all the gear and are looking to rough it, these two Tentrr backcountry sites are also still available: Beaver Heights in Indian Head, Maryland (available May 27-30) and Richard’s Ridge in Middletown, Virginia (available May 29-30).

Beyond Memorial Day weekend, check out these Tentrr gems with availability later this summer, including this kitchen-equipped site near Harpers Ferry; this beachfront tent at the confluence of the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay; and this fairy-lit tent at Catlett, Virginia’s Seven Oaks Lavender Farm.

Hipcamp

Hipcamp—think Airbnb but for glamping and camping—has two nearby getaways still available:

Romantic Stone Cottage

What : Quaint, pet-friendly cottage near Leesburg that’s nestled in woods that border a “hidden state park, not on the map with gentle hiking trails.”

Available : May 27 to May 30.

How much: $299/night.

Distance from DC : One hour.

Included: A kitchen, bathroom, king bed, TV, and fire pit.

Ghost Barn: Yurt Glamping



What : Three luxury platform yurts in Montgomery County’s Agricultural Reserve. Choose a king bed, two twin beds, or a living-room set-up with a convertible daybed.

Available : May 27 to May 30.

How much : $700/night for all three.

Distance from DC : One hour.

Included: Generator, linens, propane burner, a nearby bathroom, and a fire pit.

Hipcamp also has traditional campsites available, such as this private oasis located along the Chesapeake Bay about an hour outside of DC (available May 27 to May 30); this pastoral stay near Harpers Ferry (available May 27 to May 30); and this Maryland farm with peacocks, chickens, and baby horses (available May 27 to May 30).

Airbnb

Airbnb’s glamping go-to’s, such as this adorable tree house and this Mongolian yurt, are booked up for Memorial Day weekend. Here are a few alternatives:

Tiny House with Fire Pit

What : A charming, tiny Loudoun County house, equipped with modern amenities and nestled in the woods.

Available : May 29 to May 30.

How much : $199/night.

Distance from DC : One hour.

: One hour. Included: Queen-sized sofa bed, kitchenette, bathroom/shower.

Retro Airstream by Tiny Haven

What : A renovated, dog-friendly 1976 Airstream Ambassador located on 10 acres of retired farmland near Harpers Ferry.

Available : May 27 to May 30.

How much : $297/night.

Distance from DC : One hour.

: One hour. Included: Kitchen, king bed, linens, bathroom, fire pit.

The Tiny House of Fredericksburg Historic Lodging

What : A rustic, tiny Fredericksburg house that’s been transformed to resemble a 19th century home in a wooded setting.

Still available: May 27 to May 30.

How much: $229/night.

Distance from DC: One hour.

Included: Self-guided tour, wet bar, fireplace, queen bed, linens, smart TV.

For traditional camping, these Airbnb sites are all still available from May 27 to May 30: Camp at Spring Hill Farm (Fredericksburg), Camping at Grateful View (Leon, Virginia), Private Retreat Camping (Fredericksburg), and Forest Gardens Camping (Fredericksburg).

Public Campgrounds

While you won’t find any openings in Shenandoah’s wildly popular Big Meadows Campground or in Assateague Island’s picturesque seashore campground, there’s a good chance you’ll find a spot to pitch a tent and roast marshmallows at these spots:

Greenbelt Campground

What : This easy-to-access Prince George’s County wooded park offers campsites equipped with picnic tables and fire pits.

Available: Several sites in the tent-only Loop C can be booked May 27 to May 30.

How much : $20/night.

: $20/night. Distance from DC: Thirty minutes.

Matthews Arm Campground

What : A family-oriented campground within Shenandoah National Park.

Available : More than 100 first-come, first-serve sites available each day.

How much : $30/night

: $30/night Distance from DC: Two hours.