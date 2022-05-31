To Keep the Party Going, This Couple Served Dessert—Boozy Slushies, Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Funfetti Cake Pops—on the Dance Floor

Lindsay and Scott married at the United States Institute of Peace on September 5, 2021. Their wedding was originally featured in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Lindsay and Scott were set up by his roommate’s mom, and a couple of years later he popped the question in a rose garden in Amsterdam. They married in a small civil ceremony at the DC War Memorial, then hosted religious nuptials and a reception a year later.

Reserving the wedding band, they say, was the first planning decision they made. “Our primary goal was maximizing time on the dance floor,” says Lindsay. Servers passed mini hot dogs as guests exited the ceremony on the way to cocktail hour with food stations and passed hors d’oeuvres. She says the crush and tequila bars were a hit and that her favorite detail of the day was the matching gold Air Jordans she presented to her groom and their ring bearer. The custom harlequin dance floor, says Scott, perfectly complemented the sleek white-and-glass venue. Instead of a cake-cutting, the couple offered an array of passed desserts on the dance floor, including boozy slush pouches, custom cookies, ice-cream sandwiches, funfetti cake pops, and apple-cider doughnuts.

The Details

Photographer: Kurstin Roe Photography • Planning and design: Sara Muchnick Events • Florist: Flowers at 38 • Decor: Design Foundry • Invitations: Michelle’s Memos • Caterer: Signature Caterers • Hairstylist: Katherine Patsas • Makeup artist: Makeup by Mimi Tran • Attire: Allison Webb (bride), Enzo Custom (groom), Fame & Partners (bridesmaids) • Music: Cherry Blossom String Quartet (ceremony), A-Town A-List from Sam Hill Entertainment (reception) • Transportation: Sunny’s Worldwide • Rentals: DC Rental • Lighting: Digital Lightning

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!