Weddings

This Flower-Filled Wedding Featured an Ikebana Escort-Card Display and a Parisian-Inspired Vintage Phone That Served as an Audio Guestbook

The barn venue was fill with shades of white, blush, and coral.

Written by
| Photographed by Ashley Boyan Photography | Published on

Nancy and Geoff married at Shadow Creek in Purcellville on August 21, 2021. Their wedding was originally featured in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Nancy and Geoff, both finance professionals, met at work and were friends for years before sparks flew over pisco sours on a trip to Peru. A year later, Geoff proposed while the pair were in Sicily.

They designed a feminine wedding aesthetic in white and blush hues with pops of coral. Special elements included an ikebana escort-card display with glass cloches, a lush hanging installation of florals and candles, a horse trailer turned cocktail bar, and an audio guestbook in the form of a Parisian-inspired vintage phone. The flower-adorned wedding cake was the bride’s favorite detail; for the groom, it was their first look on a nearby bridge. The pair chose a menu of locally sourced hors d’oeuvres such as summer-corn ceviche, beef sliders, and vegetable salad, along with beef short rib, tilefish, and wheatberry risotto. Later in the evening came a snack of chicken bites with poblano ranch plus housemade French fries.

The Details

Photographer: Ashley Boyan Photography • Florist: Steelcut Flower Co. • Caterer: Bluewater Kitchen • Cake: Cowbell Kitchen • Hair and makeup: Susan Lim Makeup Artist • Bride’s attire: Pronovias from Love Couture Bridal • Groom’s attire: Jos. A. Bank • Music and lighting: Zandi Entertainment • Transportation: Point to Point Limousines • Videographer: Thirty1 Films • Calligraphy: Leah’s Letters • Audio Guestbook: FeteFone • Artwork: Kenny Vu (bride’s brother)

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

