Five Great Travel Deals for July

Charleston’s Historic District

Where: The Charleston Place, Charleston, SC; 888-575-3800.

What’s special: This elegant hotel is in the heart of Charleston’s historic district and is walking distance to City Market, antique stores, museums, historic sites, restaurants, and art galleries. Guests can take the complimentary bikes to explore the city. Want time at the beach? There are several not that far away. Back at the hotel there is a fitness center, a rooftop pool, and a spa and salon. Dining options range from low-country cuisine to tapas to pub fare—as well as a bar menu on the poolside terrace.

The deal: The “Casual Crabbing With Tia” package includes accommodations, a two-and-a-half hour crabbing experience with Tia Clark—named one of the top four Airbnb experiences in the world—and a welcome amenity of pimento cheese and sparkling wine. The package, normally around $800 a night, starts at $588 a night with this discount. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through October 31, 2022.

Luxury Staycation

Where: The Jefferson Washington DC, 1200 16th St. NW; 202-448-2300.

What’s special: This historic boutique hotel (circa 1923) features impeccable service and an ideal location—near the White House, monuments, and museums. Mixed in with its antiques and historic artifacts are 21st-century amenities such as TVs in the bathroom mirrors and rainfall showers. Every Saturday (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) in the Book Room, the in-house historian, Susan Sullivan Lagon, is available to help guests plan their day in the city or choose from a variety of curated self-guided itineraries. At the hotel’s on-site restaurant, The Greenhouse, executive Chef Fabio Salvatore uses local ingredients to create exquisitely plated dishes that are a mix of Mediterranean and Coastal Italian flavors. The elegant restaurant showcases lush greenery, seasonal blooms, a black-and-white marble floor, and crystal chandeliers. Pets welcome at the hotel.

The deal: The “Summer of Discovery” package includes overnight accommodations, parking, a daily food-and-beverage credit ($50 a day), and late check-out. Washingtonian readers also receive two free summer cocktails from the Terrace menu when booking the Summer of Discovery package. Book now through September 30, 2022, by clicking here. Rates start at $395.

When: Valid for stays through September 30.

Barrier Island Beauty

Where: Omni Amelia Island Resort, Fernandina Beach, FL; 904-261-6161.

What’s special: This beautiful resort sits on 1,350 acres at the tip of a barrier island off the Florida coast. Guests enjoy luxurious oceanfront accommodations with spectacular Atlantic Ocean views, several pools (a family pool, an adult pool, and splash pad for toddlers and small children), nine onsite dining options, a nature-inspired spa, championship golf, a new 10-hole golf course, three-and-a-half miles of pristine beach, 23 Har-Tru tennis courts, and kayaking through the preserved marshlands.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Golf Deal” includes one complimentary round of golf at Little Sandy Short Course ($50 value) for each round purchased at the Oak Marsh Course, with a maximum of two complimentary rounds. Offer code “Washingtonian Golf Deal” must be provided upon check-in at Little Sandy. Room rates start at $379.

When: Valid for stays August 15 through December 20, 2022.

In the Keys

Where: Hawks Cay Resort, Duck Key, FL; 888-395-5539.

What’s special: Located in the middle of the Florida Keys, roughly halfway between Key Largo and Key West, is the secluded island of Duck Key, a 60-acre tropical destination. It’s easily accessible by car, boat, or plane. The resort has 177 guest rooms and 250 two- and three-bedroom villas, a full-service marina, six restaurants, a saltwater lagoon, five swimming pools, a kids’ club, and the Calm Waters Spa. Guests can enjoy offshore, flats, and backcountry fishing; SCUBA diving; kayaking; standup paddle boarding; a Cliff Drysale tennis program; and the only resort-based Dolphin Connection program in the mainland United States that offers, for an extra fee, a variety of interactive programs including swimming with the dolphins.

The deal: The Hawks Cay’s Paradise Perfect promotion includes snorkeling, fishing, and plenty of tropical sunshine—plus late checkout when available. Readers save 20 percent off weekdays and 10 percent off weekends, plus receive a $150 resort credit to spend at the spa or the bar. To book, click here, then click on “book now” and enter promo code PRFECT. There’s a three-night minimum. Valid on new bookings only. Subject to blackout dates. Rates start at $239 a night.

When: Valid for stays through September 30.

New All-Inclusive Cancun Resort

Where: Royal Uno, Cancun; 888-387-4752.

What’s special: The latest luxury resort offering from Mexican tourism pioneer Royal Resorts, the Royal Uno, an all-inclusive resort and spa, opened its doors on June 28 for families, couples, and solo travelers. The 540-room resort features an impressive array of amenities including two oversized pools, a children’s pool with a water play area, a spa, water sports, a swim-up bar and a beach bar, a kids’ club, a family room for video games and movies, and more.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Special” extends 30 percent off bookings and one-way private airport transportation to Washingtonian readers. Rates start at $287 a night before the discount. To book, call 888-387-4752 and mention Washingtonian, or click here. Book from July 15 to August 31. There’s a three-night minimum.

When: Valid for stays between August 15 through December 16, 2022.