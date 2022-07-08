Weddings

This Chic Summer Wedding Featured a Synchronized Swimming Performance at Cocktail Hour

Afterward, guests dined at a single long, candlelit table.

Echoe and Shawn married at the Clifton Inn in Charlottesville on June 20, 2021. Their wedding was originally featured in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

First connecting on Tinder, Echoe, a Howard University med student and Army second lieutenant from Los Angeles, and Shawn, a ceremonial musician for the US Marine Drum and Bugle Corps from Verona, Virginia, got engaged three years later on the Capitol grounds. They had to call off their Amalfi Coast destination wedding and instead planned “elegant and sexy” Virginia nuptials that included 44 guests. The ceremony was punctuated by confetti poppers at the kiss and featured a saber arch; at cocktail hour, synchronized swimmers put on a surprise performance. Friends and family—at a single long, candlelit table—were attended by servers in white uniforms and chose lamb, New York strip, or trout as a main course. The bride arranged for a white rose to be placed on a chair in honor of Shawn’s mother, who’d passed away a year earlier. Guests took home peaches jarred by the couple and the groom’s dad.

The Details

Photographer: John Cain Photography • Planning and design: Strawberry Milk Events • Florist: Courtney Inghram Floral Design • Invitations: Appy Couple • Cake: Paradox Pastry • Hairstylist: Hair by Mimi • Makeup artist: Taylor Simpson Artistry • Bride’s attire: Galia Lahav (ceremony), Valé feather dress by Cult Gaia (reception) • Music: DJ Easy; John Schreiner and Maddie Assel (Steve Beyer Productions) • Videographer: Matt & Meredith Films • Lighting: Blue Ridge Event Production • Rentals: Something Vintage • Synchronized swimmers: Charlottesville Swans

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

