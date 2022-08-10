Where to Play Pickleball in the DC Area

These area courts come highly recommended by players we spoke with. A note on DC courts: For District residents, it’s free to play at public recreation centers. Check the DC Parks and Recreation website to find out whether the rec center offers paddles and nets, and check the schedule—courts shared with tennis or other sports, especially indoors, are often open only during certain hours.

Takoma Recreation Center

300 Van Buren St., NW

Scott Parker, the USA Pickleball Association’s ambassador for DC, says this is a favorite place to play because the two outdoor courts are rarely busy.

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center

1100 Michigan Ave., NE

Four outdoor dedicated pickleball courts and 12 that share real estate with tennis—players need to bring their own nets to play on those courts. Lessons available, too.

Palisades Recreation Center

5200 Sherier Pl., NW

Beginners and intermediates are drawn to these indoor and outdoor courts, where you can also take lessons.

Edgewood Recreation Center

300 Evarts St., NE

Indoor and outdoor courts along with a rooftop garden and children’s spray park.

Pickleballerz

14424 Albemarle Point Pl., Chantilly

All-day availability on six indoor courts. Players must reserve a court—for club members, $6 an hour; nonmembers, $12. Lessons and clinics, too.

Lubber Run Community Center

300 N. Park Dr., Arlington

Four indoor courts are open varying hours Monday through Saturday, and four outdoor courts—shared with volleyball and basketball—are free for drop-ins anytime.

Bauer Drive Local Park

14625 Bauer Dr., Aspen Hill

This park is a favorite among players in Rockville’s robust pickleball community. It has six outdoor pickleball courts, open to the public anytime.

Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park

1800 Piccard Dr., Rockville

These four lighted outdoor pickleball courts, the first dedicated public courts in Montgomery County, remain popular. They are open—on a first-come, first-served basis—from sunup until 10 pm daily except Tuesday and Thursday evenings, when they’re dedicated for use by members of pickle-ball leagues.

