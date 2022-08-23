These DC-Area Spots Are Extending Their Summer Restaurant Week Deals

If you couldn’t snag a DC Summer Restaurant Week reservation, your luck hasn’t run out just yet. The summer edition of the semi-annual event officially ended Sunday, August 21, but some restaurants are continuing their deals throughout this week. Here’s where you can still get your Restaurant Week lunch and dinner fixes around DC:

Agora

​​1527 17th St., NW; 7911 Westpark Dr., Tysons

Both the DC and Tysons locations of the Mediterranean eatery will serve a four-course menu with lots of dishes to choose from ($55). Start the meal with a spread sampler, followed by your choice of Turkish-style dishes such as brussels sprouts, falafel, minced lamb, passionfruit sorbet, and more. Through Sunday, August 28.

Alta Strada

465 K St., NW

The Italian-American spot made it on our food editor’s top 22 picks for Summer Restaurant Week, so you have no excuse for missing out on its specials now that they’ve been extended. They are offering a $40 three-course dinner that features dishes such as fried calamari, penne alla vodka, and chicken parm. You can also choose from desserts like vanilla-cheesecake brownie, ricotta doughnuts, and cannolis. Through Sunday, August 28.

Ambar

523 Eighth St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Both the Capitol Hill and Clarendon locations of the Balkan restaurant will offer lunch and dinner deals throughout the week. For $25, you can enjoy unlimited small plates for lunch, and for $55, you can have unlimited small plates for dinner, plus dessert. Try their lamb lasagna, charcuterie meats, short rib goulash, and more. Through Sunday, August 28.

Bastille Brasserie & Bar

606 N Fayette St., Alexandria

This year, the French bistro is offering two three-course dinner menu options. The $40 menu line-up includes French fare such as escargots, caesar salad, duck confit, and mussels. If you feel like spending a bit more, the $50 menu offers French onion soup, shrimp beignets, marinated lamb chops, and chocolate profiteroles. The special menu will be extended through the following week in honor of Alexandria Restaurant Week. Through Friday, August 26.

Bresca

1906 14th St., NW

It’s tough to get a Restaurant Week reservation at this contemporary Parisian bistro, but fortunately they have extended the promotion to Wednesdays and Thursdays through the end of the month. The $55 menu includes a single option for each course — coho salmon with buttermilk, sorrel, and raspberry; brioche-stuffed chicken; and strawberry ambrosia. Every Wednesday and Thursday for 5:30 p.m. reservations through Wednesday, August 31.

China Chilcano

418 7th St., NW

José Andrés’s Peruvian restaurant is continuing its $40 dinner menu over the next week. Enjoy a menu inspired by Peruvian, Chinese, and Japanese dishes such as yucca fries, stir-fried chicken with Kung Pao sauce, king salmon with watermelon radish, and more. Through Sunday, August 28.

Oyamel Cocina Mexicana

401 7th St., NW

Haven’t had enough of José Andrés? His Mexican spot is offering a $25 lunch special and $40 dinner special for the occasion. Choose from dishes like crispy brussels sprouts, meatballs in chipotle sauce, lime-marinated bass, and tres leches for your Mexican feast. Through Sunday, August 28.