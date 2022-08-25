Real Estate

You Can Party With Alpacas Tonight at This Great Falls Mansion’s Open House

The home is listed for $4 million and has seven beds, space for 20 cars, and a guest house.

Not pictured: Some freaking alpacas. Photograph via BrightMLS.

Your Thursday seems a little boring. You know what it could use? A mansion and some alpacas. That’s right—we said it. A mansion! And some alpacas!

The vibes will be Selling Sunset-meets-Animal Planet at tonight’s open house for a Great Falls home featuring music, food, and some four-legged, cloven-hoofed mammals. Well, the term “open mansion” might be more appropriate: The 11,840- square-foot home comes with seven bedrooms, seven full baths and two half-baths, and is on the market for $4 million (alpacas not included—at least, we don’t think).

The kitchen comes with custom cabinetry, two Sub-Zero fridges, and an AGA range. Photograph via BrightMLS.

 

The primary bath. Photograph via BrightMLS.

Inside the French Provincial-style home, you’ll find a foyer with 22-foot-tall ceilings, a sauna, a workout room, a home theater, six fireplaces, and a wine cellar. The kitchen comes with custom cabinetry, two Sub-Zero fridges, and an AGA range. Elsewhere on the property (which sits at 1.73 acres): a two-level guest house, space to valet park 20 cars, an outdoor kitchen, multiple patios, and a waterfall feature. The home is listed by Sherif Abdalla and Ali Farhadov of Compass.

The open house takes place tonight from 4 to 7 PM. Come ready to gawk at some real estate and alpacas—but whatever you do, don’t call them llamas.

