9 Fun Food Events Around DC for Labor Day Weekend

This Friday, September 2, grab your friends and head to the End of Summer Vegan BBQ with Smoky MMMeats (1121 Abbey Pl., NE). The small vegan company just moved to DC and will be hosting their launch party with a tasting of vegan “meats” such as porky pulled seitan sliders, andouille sausage jambalaya, and vegan grilled oysters, plus some fun sides. You can purchase tickets here starting at $30.

Sip and savor wine and food from Black vendors at the DC Black Food and Wine Festival this Saturday, September 3 from 3 PM to 8:30 PM. The festival will take place at the newly opened Sandlot Anacostia (633 Howard Rd., SE) and features DJs, a live band, a photo booth, and fun games. The admission price includes entrance into the festival and samples from some local vendors; more food and drink can be purchased separately. Tickets are $30 and up; get them here.

Head to the Middle Eastern Food Festival on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4 for lots of food, music, dancing, local vendors, and more. Try traditional dishes like chicken shish kebab, roast lamb, falafel, and stuffed grape leaves. Make sure to save some room for a sweet treat like baklava, maamoul, or some coffee. The event takes place at Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek-Catholic Church (8501 Lewinsville Rd., McLean); admission is free.

If there weren’t enough food festivals this weekend, we have another one for you. The National Harbor Music, Wine, and Arts Festival is happening from Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4. This festival has many events including a food and wine tasting, live music brunch, a dress-in-white party with a firework display, and even more. You can purchase a weekend pass to attend all events for $200, or purchase tickets to individual events here.

This Sunday, September 4, Adams Morgan’s 18th Street will become a pedestrian zone. Expect pop-up style entertainment, such as street performers and outdoor workshops, and expanded streateries. You can safely shop and enjoy food from Adams Morgan restaurants including Spaceycloud, Johnny Pistolas, Akira Ramen, and more.

Join the chefs at Cookology Culinary School (4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) for the All About Brunch- Crepes Sweet & Savory & Mixology class. This Sunday, September 4 at 11 AM, learn how to make mushroom chicken crepes, chocolate chip crepes, vanilla fruit salad, and a honeydew margarita. Guests will receive live cooking instruction, recipes to take home, and get to eat all the “homework” during the class. You can purchase a ticket here for $99.

Bring a furry friend to the Yappy Day Party at Metrobar (640 Rhode Island Ave., NE) this Sunday, September 4 from 1 PM to 4 PM. Enjoy cocktails and tasty eats from local food trucks, and mingle with fellow dog enthusiasts. Your pup might even make a new friend or two. You can register here for free.

Enjoy the long weekend with a Labor Day Crab Feast at Estuary (950 New York Ave., NW) on Monday, September 5. You can try their limited time menu that includes crab, oysters, barbecue ribs, grilled corn salad, and an assortment of alcoholic beverages. Make a reservation from 5 PM to 10 PM at Conrad’s restaurant here.

Looking to brunch on Labor Day? These restaurants are offering specials, bottomless deals, and more for the holiday on Monday. If you prefer to stay at home, DC-area chefs have your backyard barbecue covered with these these Labor Day grill kits and take home specials.