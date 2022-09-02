Great Travel Deals for Fall

Historic Fun

Where: Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Va.; 800-832-5665.

What’s special: Kingsmill, with a myriad of activities, is quite the playground. There are two championship golf courses, a spa, 15 clay and hard-surface tennis courts, marina activities (rentals for jet skis, pontoon, kayaks, paddleboards, and fishing poles), a fitness center with an indoor pool, an outdoor pool (opened Saturday and Sunday through September 18), and bike rentals. Beyond the resort there’s Colonial Williamsburg and Busch Gardens. A variety of accommodations includes rooms, condos, and three- and four-bedroom cottages. The cottages—located on the James River with golf and water views—are ideal for families, girls’ weekends, and guys’ golf trips, with ensuite bathrooms in each bedroom.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive Reader Deal” includes an add-on to any two-night (minimum) stay in one of the cottages—eight rounds of golf or eight spa treatments. Call 855-421-3413 to book or use deal code WASHINGTONIAN22. Package rates start at $1,499.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2022.

A Better-Than-Ever Homestead

Where: The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs, Va.; 540-839-1766.

What’s special: For over 100 years, the Homestead has been welcoming presidents and dignitaries from around the world. It’s also a huge favorite of guests from the DMV. Sitting on 2,000 magnificent acres, this elegant resort offers a long list of activities and amenities. Guests can golf on two championship courses, play tennis, horseback ride, go fly fishing, head to the shooting club, swim indoors, relax at the spa, and dine at a variety of restaurants from fine to casual. Guests can even take to the same healing mineral waters that Thomas Jefferson experienced in 1818. The resort is undergoing a $140-million renovation that updated the façade, guest rooms, and the Great Hall. The theater is being converted into a small bar with dinner-theater style seating, while the casino building will see the main-floor Pro Shop converted into a fast-casual picnic-style dining experience. The hotel is also adding 4,000 square foot of meeting space.

The deal: The “Virginia Wine & Relaxation” exclusive Washingtonian package includes a wine-tasting flight for two at the Virginia Wine Experience and two day passes to the spa’s adults-only Serenity Garden, which features the resort’s natural hot springs. To book use promo code VWINE. Room rates start at $399 a night.

When: Valid for stays through November 17, when booked by October 31.

Intimate in Charleston

Where: French Quarter Inn, Charleston, SC; 843-722-1900.

What’s special: This 50-room luxury boutique hotel is just off Market Street in downtown Charleston. With amenities such as artisanal breakfast (served in-room, in the lobby, or on the outdoor terrace), all-day snacks and refreshments, afternoon wine and cheese hour, and freshly baked cookies and milk, the hotel feels more like the charming southern home of a friend. Guests are greeted with a flute of Champagne and can also enjoy complimentary vintage bicycle rentals, a pillow menu, and nightly evening turndown service. Nearby is City Market, trendy boutiques, Charleston’s top dining, and cultural destinations.

The deal: Washingtonian readers, when booking the hotel’s “Settle Inn & Stay Awhile” offer, will receive 15 percent off on a three-night stay, 20 percent off four nights, and 25 percent off five nights. Those staying four nights or more also receive a complimentary late check-out at 1 p.m. Plus, Washingtonian readers will receive a complimentary bottle of Champagne when using the booking code WSH. To book, click here or call 843-722-1900. Starting room rates are $379 a night.

When: Valid for stays through September 30, 2022 when booked by September 25.

Bike to the Music

Where: Noelle Nashville, Nashville, TN; 615-649-5000.

What’s special: In downtown Nashville, the luxury boutique Noelle was completely renovated and reimagined from its former 1930’s Noel Place. Touches of the past are found in the restored terrazzo floors, original brass hardware, and soft-pink granite walls in one of its restaurants. Guests can sip drinks and dine at a variety of on-site options including the Rare Bird rooftop bar, the Trade Room with a 1930’s Nashville glam, and Drug Store Coffee. (Plus, ask about the hotel’s Hidden Bar that’s beneath Noelle.) The hotel is perfectly located near Broadway, with all its bars and music, as well as the Bridgestone Arena and Music City Center.

The deal: The “Pelotonia Legend” package includes $50 of your hotel rate being donated to Pelotonia (with all of it going directly to cancer research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center), and accommodations in the Pelotonia-themed guest room with a Peloton bike. Washingtonian readers get 15 percent off the room rate, plus two free cocktails. To book click here. Room rates start at $299.

When: Valid for stays through September 30, 2022.

Island Fantasy

Where: Saba Rock, North Sound, British Virgin Islands; 284-393-9220.

What’s special: Floating above the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean Sea is the newly reconstructed and recently reopened Saba Rock in the British Virgin Islands. The resort offers a laid-back, Caribbean-casual atmosphere along with aquatic activities including diving, snorkeling, kiteboarding, paddleboarding, kayaking, and boating. The resort has nine guest rooms (each with a private balcony), an oceanside restaurant, a sunset lounge and bar, a beachfront spa treatment room, a dive shop, and a retail store where guests can shop from local designers and see historic shipwreck artifacts.

The deal: With Saba Rock’s Washingtonian exclusive offer, readers will receive a complimentary welcome cocktail, a 25 percent discount on restaurant dining, plus late check-out (2 p.m.), subject to availability. To book, contact the general manager at GM@SabaRock.com or call the resort at 284-393-9220. Room rates start at $550 a night, breakfast included.

When: Valid for stays between October 16 through December 1, 2022.

This story has been corrected since its original posting.