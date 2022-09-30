This Wedding Was One Giant Dance Party

Lexi and Kevin’s big day featured an array of classic-meets-modern details, with major party energy. The pair exchanged “I dos” with a full Catholic mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle and then hopped aboard a party bus with their 25-person wedding party and headed to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for photos. After a slew of portraits and some Champagne popping, the group hopped back on the bus for the Mayflower Hotel, where they joined other guests after entering to the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody.” At the reception, guests enjoyed a sit-down meal at white tablecloth tables that included gold chivari seating. As a subtle nod to Lexi’s Arizona roots, succulents were paired with traditional arrangements.

While their Downtown DC setting and the couple’s attire set a classic tone—Lexi wore a traditional ballgown featuring a feminine lace bodice and satin skirt, and Kevin donned a black tuxedo with bowties and suspenders—the vibe was something else. Following the first (“You” by Dan & Shay) and other dances, speeches, and dinner, the pair cut the cake and then took shots of tequila from a shotski that had been personalized to read “The Quines.” From there, Lexi surprised guests by switching into a fun, flirty, and feathery dress during the reception, and per these photos, by the end of the night, it looks like the groom and groomsmen had a bit of a wardrobe change of their own, ditching their tuxedo shirts and getting down to their pants and suspenders.

When their band, Jukeboxx, played “Shout,” for the last song of the night, the couple’s friends crowd-surfed them around the room, throwing them around the room with every “Shout!” After a sparkler exit, the pair walked over to “Public Bar Live” with the rest of their “party animal” guests, for bottle service.

The Details

Photography: Maddie Kaye Photography | Venue & Catering: The Mayflower | Florist: Toulies en Fleur | Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Cake | Hairstylist: Swept LLC | Makeup Artist: K. Maxwell Artistry, LLC | Bride’s Attire: The Bridal Room (ceremony dress) Mia Bella Couture (reception dress) | Groom’s and Groomsmen Attire: The Black Tux | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Birdy Grey | Music and Entertainment: East Coast Entertainment