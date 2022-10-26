Home & Style

The Complete Kitchen Remodeling Resource Guide

DC-area designers, cabinetmakers, countertop fabricators, tile shops, and other great resources.

Nadia Subaran of Aidan Design helped renovate this Barnaby Woods space. Photograph by Robert Radifera Photography.

Cabinets and Kitchen Designers

Abernethy Sticks
Makes custom moldings, cabinets, and architectural millwork.
Kensington | 301-942-2667

Absolute Kitchens
Designs both traditional and modern kitchens.
Leesburg | 703-771-3300

Aidan Design
Nadia Subaran and her team create stylish, on-trend kitchens while prioritizing functionality.
Silver Spring | 301-320-8735

Alexandria Kitchen & Bath Studio
Designers and craftspeople under one roof. Also supplies appliances, cabinet­ry, countertops, and fixtures.
Alexandria | 703-549-1415

Anthony Wilder Design/Build
A full-service architecture, building, and interior-design firm.
Cabin John | 301-907-0100

Boffi
A source for minimalist-­modern European cabinetry and appliances.
Georgetown | 202-337-7700

Bowa
A design/build firm specializing in kitchens, additions, and whole-house and condo renovations.
McLean | 703-734-9050

Bulthaup
The German company designs and manufactures sleek luxury kitchens.
Georgetown | 202-338-2220

Cameo Kitchens
Employs its own installers and carries Honey Brook custom cabinets in a range of woods and finishes.
Falls Church | 703-532-4545

Case Architects & Remodelers
A large design/build firm specializing in kitchen, bath, and whole-house remodeling.
DC, 202-919-6409 | Bethesda, 301-859-3310 | Falls Church, 703-910-2817 | Alexandria, 703-537-5937

Chesapeake Kitchen Design
Full-service design and remodeling, plus cabinets by Elmwood Kitchens, Hagerstown Kitchens, Marketplace, and Bertch.
Bethesda | 301-652-7880

Davida’s Kitchen & Tiles
 Davida Rodriguez has been designing kitchens for 30-plus years. Her firm carries six custom cabinetry lines plus tile and countertops.
Gaithersburg | 240-361-9331

Design Solutions
Contemporary and traditional kitchens, with cabinet­ry by Signature, Woodland, and Waypoint Living Spaces.
Annapolis | 410-757-6100

FBT Tile & Remodeling
Kitchen and bathroom remod­eling us­ing FBT’s own staff of full-time craftspeople.
Dumfries | 703-580-6618

Four Brothers Design & Build
Specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodels and whole-house renovations.
Northwest DC | 202-423-8703

Globe Bath & Kitchen Remodeling
A full-service re­modeler that carries cabinetry by Wolf and International Kitchen Supply.
Falls Church | 800-514-0853

GTM Architects
An award-­winning firm that remodels existing houses and designs new custom homes.
Bethesda | 240-333-2000

Ikea
For fixtures, appliances, cabinets, and countertops on a budget. Offers planning and installing services, too.
Woodbridge and College Park | 888-888-4532

Jack Rosen Custom Kitchens
Designs large- and small-scale projects and provides custom cabinetry.
Rockville | 301-363-4064

Jennifer Gilmer Kitchen & Bath
Gilmer and her team are known for custom, high-style remodels.
Chevy Chase, 301-657-2500 | Ashburn, 703-348-8406

KBR Kitchen & Bath
Can handle entire projects in-house, including supplying cabinets, hardware, countertops, tile, and flooring.
Bethesda, 301-718-2800 | Fairfax, 703-591-6757

Kitchen & Bath Factory
Deals with projects of various sizes and budg­ets, using custom cabinetry by K&H Cabinets.
Arlington | 703-522-7337

Kitchen and Bath Studios
Designs kitchens in all styles and sells several cabinet lines, including eco-friendly options.
Chevy Chase | 301-657-1636

Konst SieMatic
Designs and installs modern European kitchens; the area’s exclusive source for German-made SieMatic cabinetry.
Bethesda | 301-657-3800

Landis Architects/Builders
A design/build firm specializing in kitchen, bath, and whole-house renovations.
Northwest DC | 202-726-3777

Lobkovich Kitchen Designs
Cofounded by architect J. Paul Lobkovich, the firm designs high-end kitchens in the Washington area and around the country.
Tysons | 704-847-0601

The Master’s Woodshop
Does custom cabinetry and mill­work; also a dealer of Wood-Mode cabinets.
Hagerstown | 301-797-1100

Mersoa Woodwork and Design
Custom millwork and cabinetry for modern homes.
North Bethesda | 240-994-9192

Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes
Handles every phase of kitchen remodeling, from design to construction.
Fairfax | 703-991-2942

NVS Kitchen & Bath
Takes projects in Northern Virginia only and has one of the largest showrooms in the area.
Manassas | 703-378-2600

Pinehurst Design Build
This home-design and construction firm led by Tom Gilday handles whole-house renovations, additions, and kitchen/bath remodels.
North Bethesda | 301-383-1601

Poggenpohl Georgetown
The German firm handles design and installation, with a wide selection of modern cabinets.
Georgetown | 202-342-9111

Reico Kitchen & Bath
One of the country’s largest kitchen-and-bath distributors, it deals in cabinets, countertops, appliances, and fixtures from a number of makers.
Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations.

Select Kitchen & Bath
Offers complete design and remodeling in North­ern Virginia and DC.
Alexandria | 703-866-4224

Southern Kitchens
Designs kitchens with custom cabinets from brands like Elmwood and Mouser.
Alexandria | 703-548-4459

Stuart Kitchens
Full kitchen design and installation, with cabinet lines in a variety of styles.
Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations.

Wentworth
Handles the architecture, interior design, and construction of remodeling projects.
Chevy Chase | 240-482-8837

Winn Design & Build
A full-service firm specializing in whole-house renovations, as well as kitchen and bathroom remodeling.
McLean | 703-876-9696

Large Appliances

ABW Appliances
Sells lines such as Miele, Gaggenau, and Viking.
Arling­ton, 703-879-7966 | Ashburn, 703-726-8805 | Silver Spring, 301-787-4708 | North Be­thesda, 301-770-8579

AJ Madison
This new showroom from the Brooklyn-based retailer features brands such as Bluestar, Bosch, Thermador, and Viking.
Tysons | 202-892-5000

Appliance Connection
A 20,000-square-foot showroom sells ap­pliances by GE, Bosch, Wolf, Sub-Zero, and more.
Woodbridge | 703-492-7283

Appliance Distributors Unlimited
Sells popular brands including Kitchen­Aid, Whirlpool, and GE.
Takoma Park, 301-608-2600 | Gaithersburg, 240-650-6000 | Annapolis, 410-267-7110 | Chantilly, 703-263-2300

Appliance Land
The discount store sells GE, Electrolux, Maytag, and Viking, among others.
Beltsville, 301-595-7360 | Rockville, 301-762-5544 | Annapolis, 410-897-1000

Bray & Scarff
Sells appliances, cabinetry, and countertops; also offers remodeling services.
Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations, including a Laurel outlet center.

Dad’s Discount Appliance Distributors
Carries dozens of brands, including Wolf, Miele, and Viking.
Beltsville | 301-937-0222

Ferguson
This chain can help with appliances, plumbing, and lighting. Brands include American Standard, Kohler, and Moen.
Multiple area locations.

M&M Appliance
Carries dozens of brands, in­cluding Bosch, GE, and JennAir.
Northwest DC, 202-882-7100 | Alexandria, 703-299-0092 | Bel Air, 410-638-6388

Miele
This “experience center” offers contemporary appliances and demonstrations upon request to learn how to use them.
Vienna | 571-789-0080

Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Showroom
You can try appliances by all three brands and attend demonstrations. Appointment preferred; walk-ins welcome.
Columbia | 443-276-2490

Counters, Floors, Tile, and Other Features

Ann Sacks
Designer tile that includes graphic patterns, dramatic mosaics, and other statement-making options.
Northwest DC | 202-299-0014

Architessa
An array of ceramic, glass, porcelain, cement, and natural-stone tiles from dozens of vendors.
Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations.

Atlas Stone Fabricators
Designs, fabricates, and installs both natural-­stone and quartz countertops.
Odenton | 410-672-4111

Best Tile
One of the largest selections of tile on the East Coast.
Rockville, 301-984-3399 | Columbia, 410-381-1169 | Falls Church, 703-550-2352

Classic Floor Designs
Hardwood, stone, cork, and other choices.
Downtown DC | 202-872-9860

Classic Granite & Marble
Imports, fabricates, and installs both engineered and natural countertops.
Jessup | 301-776-8220 (to schedule appointment).

Cochran’s Lumber
Makes reclaimed- and new-wood floors and does custom work.
Berry­ville | 540-955-4142

Color Flooring
Hundreds of hardwood, vinyl, cork, and ceramic options.
Alexandria | 703-960-0220

Daltile
Marble, concrete, ceramic, mosaics, and other options; a trade professional is required to buy products.
Alexandria, 703-971-8485 | Gaithersburg, 301-948-2496

Design Tile
Interior designers guide customers through a wide selection of porcelain, metal, stone, and glass.
Vienna | 703-734-8211

East West Marble Company
A large distributor of natural stone, including granite, soap­stone, and marble.
Chantilly | 703-376-8585

Fairfax Marble
Stocks thousands of stone slabs in more than 400 colors.
Fairfax, 703-204-2222 | Sterling, 703-910-3550

Fernando’s Marble Shop
Fabricates and installs countertops made from granite, limestone, marble, slate, soapstone, and quartz.
Rockville | 301-670-2794

5th Avenue Floors
Sells, refinishes, restores, and installs hardwood floors.
Frederick | 240-367-7440

The Floor Gallery
Luxury vinyl tile, linoleum, cork, wood, and other options.
Rockville | 301-770-3366

Gramaco
Stocks granite, marble, porcelain, and quartz countertops.
Savage | 240-456-0030

In Home Stone
Restores existing stone, plus sells marble, granite, quartz, and tile.
Two Annapolis locations | 410-626-2025 (specializes in marble and granite) | 410-626-2725 (specializes in tile).

Marble Systems
Natural stone for counters, floors, and backsplashes, plus tile in terrazzo, porcelain, cement, and more.
Bethesda, 301-913-9113 (tile only) | Fairfax, 703-204-1818 | Chantilly, 703-337-1500 (outlet center).

Marblex
Fabricates and installs natural-­stone and quartz slabs; also stocks a big tile selection.
Fairfax | 703-698-5595

Marmara Corporation
Fabricates and installs granite, marble, limestone, onyx, and travertine.
Northeast DC | 202-635-4292

Marva
Marble, limestone, onyx, granite, travertine, soapstone, and engineered surfaces.
Beltsville | 301-918-5122

Mosaic
Design consultants can help you navigate a wide selection of stone, met­al, ceramic, and porcelain tile, in addition to plumbing and lighting.
North Bethesda, 301-881-2520 | Fairfax, 703-280-4300 | Alexandria, 703-310-6852 | Chantilly, 703-631-4848

Norwood Marble & Granite
Stocks more than 2,500 slabs of quartz, marble, granite, onyx, travertine, limestone, and soapstone.
Brentwood | 301-887-1014

Porcelanosa
Ceramic, natural-­stone, and mosaic tile, plus flooring options.
Northwest DC, 202-204-1655 | North Bethesda, 240-290-1120 | Rockville, 301-294-8193

Push Pull Decorative Hardware
Cabinet knobs, drawer pulls, hinges, and other finishing touches.
North Bethesda | 240-669-4130

R. Bratti Associates
Specializes in natural- and engineered-stone countertops and custom work.
Alexandria | 703-549-1135

Renaissance Tile & Bath
A national chain carrying tile in a variety of materials as well as faucet­ry.
Alexandria | 703-549-7806

Somerville Bath and Kitchen Store
Plumbing fixtures by brands such as Kohler, Moen, and Grohe.
Falls Church, 703-584-1500 | Chevy Chase, 301-215-6310 | Annapolis, 410-266-1122

Stone & Tile World
Sells natural stone and quartz.
Rockville | 301-231-7777

Stone Source
The showroom has more than 100 natural stones in addition to porcelain, ceramic, and glass tile.
Downtown DC | 202-265-5900

The Tile Shop
A national chain carrying both budget-friendly styles and designer options.
Multiple area locations, including a showroom in Tenleytown.

United Granite Countertops
Sells and fabricates natural- and engineered-stone countertops plus faucets and sinks.
Bowie, 410-721-9440 | Elkridge, 410-540-9333

United States Marble & Granite
Specializes in custom granite, marble, and tile work.
Beltsville | 301-595-7400

Universal Floors
Installs, repairs, and restores hardwood and maintains a stockpile of salvaged antique floors to use in new projects.
Northwest DC | 202-537-8900

Vintage House Parts & Radiators
Vintage sinks and other salvaged goods, including hardware and ra­diators.
Cheverly | 240-764-7270

Washington Marble & Granite Co
Stone countertops and a selection of stock and custom cabinets.
Ijamsville | 301-831-1323

Waterworks
The upscale chain specializes in luxe faucets, hardware, sinks, and tile.
Georgetown | 202-333-7180

W.T. Weaver & Sons
Dozens of brands of hardware, faucets, sinks, and other accents.
Georgetown | 202-333-4200

This story appears in the October 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

