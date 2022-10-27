A Historic Downtown DC Hotel Is Offering Rooms for Under $20

A cocktail will cost you $30 at the Hamilton Hotel’s fancy “microbar,” but the historic downtown DC property is giving away rooms for a mere $19.22 this fall.

The deeply discounted rates are part of the Hamilton’s 100th anniversary celebration. The 326-room building overlooking Franklin Square was originally built in 1851 as a private school, and transitioned to a hotel in 1922 (fun fact: it also doubled as President Roosevelt’s military headquarters during World War II). Guests looking to book a cheap stay any time through February of next year can call (202-218-7515) or email (sales@hamiltonhoteldc.com) the hotel directly on Thursday, November 17. Rates start at $19.22 for the first ten bookings, and shoot up to a (still very reasonable) $100 per night for the subsequent 20 reservations. All “winners” will be treated to complimentary birthday cake martinis from lobby restaurant Via Sophia and a glass of bubbly upon check-in.

The Hamilton has other fun centennial plans involving former White House pastry chef Bill “the Crust Master” Yosses (yes, that’s an actual nickname bestowed by President Obama). The chef, who served at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue from 2007 to 2014, is taking up a “Centennial Confectioner residency” at the hotel in November and December. In addition to sweet treats, look for events like a baking class on Thursday, December 8 centered around holiday confections and his latest book: The Sweet Spot: Dialing Back Sugar and Amping Up Flavor.

