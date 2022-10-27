Here’s Which DC Embassies Will Be Open to Trick-or-Treaters This Halloween

Even before the pandemic, the time-honored tradition of kids and college students trick-or-treating at embassies along Massachusetts Avenue had been waning. Alas, several former participants we spoke to—including the embassies of Finland, the United Kingdom, Canada, Turkey, Japan, Australia, Guatemala, and the Bahamas—will not hand out candy this year.

Still, there are a few Embassy Row doors worth knocking on Monday afternoon. Here’s who will take part in the Halloween festivities:

Greek Embassy

2217 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Noon to 4 PM.

Irish Embassy

2234 Massachusetts Ave., NW

2 to 5 PM.

Indonesian Embassy

2020 Massachusetts Ave., NW

11 to 5 PM.

Portuguese Embassy

2012 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Unspecified afternoon hours.



Embassy of Lesotho

2511 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Unspecified afternoon hours.

Slovenian Embassy

2410 California St., NW

Unspecified afternoon hours.