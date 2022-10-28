An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million

Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!

That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with stables, tennis courts, a go-kart track, and multiple beaches—has dropped its asking price: from $75 million to $45 million.

Potomac venture capitalist Tom Sullivan currently owns the property. When he first listed it in 2020, it would have been the most expensive Virginia residential-real-estate sale ever if it closed at its $75 million price tag. The asking price has been dropped because sections of the original 4,500 acres of land have been parceled off this year and listed and sold as separate properties, says listing agent Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s Heider team.

Still, the vast majority of Mount Ida remains intact and for purchase. And, in addition to everything listed above, you’d also get amenities like two renovated historic manors, miles of trails, an event barn, and a very legit spot for a house party. Did we mention it’s been reduced by $30 million?

Join the conversation!