Walk Through the Forbidden Forest at the New Harry Potter Experience

A new immersive experience for Harry Potter lovers just opened in Virginia. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience takes visitors on a walk through the forest where they will come across hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns, nifflers, and more.

The fantastical tour is full of interactive moments where visitors will be able to conjure up a Patronus and cast spells. The woodland trail takes between 45-75 minutes to walk and was crafted by award-winning theatrical designers. The lighting and magical sets are sure to make visitors feel immersed in the Wizarding World.

The forest features some of the most iconic scenes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, including Harry and Ron’s eventful arrival at Hogwarts in Mr. Weasley’s flying car from the second film, and Harry’s first time casting a Patronus from the third.

After the walk, visitors can visit the Village, where they can indulge in themed food and drinks.

The Forbidden Forest is located at Morven Park, 41580 Sunday Morning Lane, Leesburg. The experience will run until January 29 and is open daily from 5:30-11 PM. Get tickets here.

Photos of the experience:

Join the conversation!