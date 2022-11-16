How to Donate and Volunteer Around DC This Thanksgiving

Your Thanksgiving might be packed with cooking, watching the game, and spending time with family, but if you’re looking to give back this year, there are plenty of places to lend a hand. Here’s where you can donate goods or volunteer time during Thanksgiving week.

Thanks for Giving: Food and Turkey Drive

7401 Muncaster Mill Rd., Gaithersburg

Join the Community Outreach Ministry for its annual food drive on November 20 from 11 AM to 3 PM. The group needs turkeys, grocery store gift cards, and fresh produce to provide for the neighborhood.

2022 Refugees’ First Thanksgiving

903 South Highland St., Arlington

The African Community Center of the DC Metro is hosting a traditional American Thanksgiving for refugees from around the world on November 20 at 3 PM. Volunteers can bring a dish of their choosing—main course, appetizer or dessert—for the Thanksgiving table.

Thanksgiving Meal Drive at Pillar Church

1111 South Carolina Ave., SE

Pillar Church is looking for donations for their Thanksgiving Meal Drive on November 21 from 9 AM to 3 PM. The group is requesting Safeway gift cards, stuffing mix, instant mashed potatoes, and more. Donations can be dropped off on any Sunday, or you can email amcdaniel@pillarchurchsbc.com to arrange a weekday time slot.

America’s Trot for Hunger

13th St., NW., and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Proceeds from this Turkey Day event on November 24 benefit So Others May Eat (SOME), an organization that provides DC residents with food, housing, healthcare, and employment training. Join the 5K on Thanksgiving morning, which starts at Freedom Plaza and runs along the National Mall, the Capitol, and other DC sites. Register online for $65.

Salvation Army’s Feast of Sharing

801 Mount Vernon Pl., NW

Leading up to the event on November 27, the Salvation Army is asking for volunteers to prepare food and sort clothing donations on November 22, 25, and 26. You can register to volunteer online.

Central Union Mission

65 Massachusetts Ave., NW

With just a click of a button, you can help donate a meal to someone in need this Thanksgiving. Giving $2 will help provide a full Thanksgiving dinner through the organization’s Turkey Day program A Seat at the Table.

Capital Area Food Bank

4900 Puerto Rico Ave., NE; 6833 Hill Park Dr., Lorton; 9610 Gunston Cove Rd., Lorton

You can give food or make a donation to support the food bank’s mission. (Every dollar will provide two meals.) The pantry accepts unopened, non-perishable goods that are high fiber and low sodium and sugar. Drop off food at the DC location on Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM or the Virginia locations on Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 2 PM.

Martha’s Table’s Annual Community Harvest Dinner

1474 Columbia Rd., NW; 2375 Elvans Rd., SE

Volunteer shifts for the dinner are filled, but you can still help out through food and clothing donations. For food, follow the organization’s guidelines for how to make sandwiches and trail mix, or donate non-perishable goods. For clothes, Martha’s Table is currently looking for winter. Book a time to drop off donations online.

DC Central Kitchen Thanksgiving Donations

425 2nd St., NW

DC Central Kitchen delivers 5,000 meals around the DC area every year, including Thanksgiving baskets. You can support the efforts through donations online or at the organization’s FRESHFARM stand at the Dupont Circle Farmer’s Market. Funds helps the community kitchen purchase more produce ahead of the holidays.

Holiday Helping with Bread for the City

1700 Good Hope Rd., SE; 1525 7th St., NW

Volunteer your time at either the Northwest or Anacostia location and pack up Holiday Helpings bags. The bags include a turkey, Thanksgiving sides, and a $75 debit card for recipients to spend as they want. Sign up for a time slot online.

