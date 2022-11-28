5 Ways You Can Switch Up Your Latke Toppings

Eggs Benedict

Ryan Moore (Sababa)

Swapping English muffins for crisp potato pancakes, the chef gives poached eggs and hollandaise sauce a holiday remix.

Crème Fraîche and Caviar

Matt Baker (Gravitas and Baker’s Daughter)

Baker jazzes up sour cream with crème fraîche, lemon juice, and grated garlic. Garnish options include salmon roe or caviar.

PB&J

Andrew Dana (Call Your Mother)

For a savory twist on the lunchbox staple, Dana builds an open-faced sandwich, topping latkes with dollops of peanut butter and apple jam.

Pear and Pomegranate Molasses

Mark Furstenberg (Bread Furst)

The chef sautés pears for a pomefruit cousin to traditional apples. Tangy pomegranate molasses balances the sweetness.

Cinnamon Ricotta

Julie Rossler-Thompson (Celebrity Delly)

Soft ricotta cheese is Rossler-Thompson’s topping of choice, paired with marmalade. The final touches: cinnamon and sea salt.

This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.