Permanent Jewelry Has Made Its Way From TikTok to DC. Here’s Where You Can Get It.

Okay, so permanent jewelry didn’t lead to lasting love for Nancy and Bartise on Love Is Blind, but the TikTok-fueled jewelry trend is still pretty popular. ICYMI: Permanent jewelry is the welding of a thin chain that’s custom fit, most commonly as a bracelet—sometimes called an “endless bracelet”—so there’s no clasp and the jewelry is on “permanently”—or until you cut it off. (Also, eventually they may just fall off from wear and tear, though most shops will repair them for varying fees.) Sort of a grown-up spin on the BFF necklaces and friendship bracelets from childhood, they’re popular among besties, but also significant others, family, and other small groups (private parties are often marketed as an idea for a bridal party). And though the concept got a slow start in the DMV, now there are four shops in the area that offer it.

Shelter

As far as we can tell, Shelter, the popular jewelry and accessories spot near Union Market in northeast DC, was the first shop in the DMV to offer permanent jewelry. They’re taking a short pause during the holiday season, but will be opening up for appointments again in February. They offer permanent jewelry only in bracelet form, with 14k yellow- or white-gold chains (starting at $90) that can be customized with charms ($90 to $220).

Luxury Sparks

Based out of Leesburg but operating via pop-up shops and private parties, Luxury Sparks exclusively offers permanent jewelry, with several styles for chains in 14k solid gold, gold filled, and sterling silver, that can be welded on as a bracelet (starting at $49), anklet (starting at $69), or necklace (starting at $99). They don’t currently have a retail shop, but you can book a private party for a minimum of five people, or catch them at an upcoming pop-up.

Colonial Jewelers

In Frederick, Maryland, Colonial Jewelers’s line of permanent bracelets–a collection aptly named “Endless by Colonial”—is priced by the inch (hint: standard women’s bracelets are seven inches), and come in a variety of styles and materials, from a sterling silver paperclip chain ($7 an inch) to the 14k yellow-gold cable chain ($40 an inch). Though they sometimes accommodate walk-in permanent-jewelry shoppers, they don’t guarantee welding without an appointment.

Linked x LIV

Linked x Liv, another permanent-jewelry service, offers necklaces, bracelets, and anklets. Chains are available in 14k white, yellow, and rose gold, and priced per inch, ranging from $10 to $26 an inch for various styles, customizable with charms ($50 each). Though they don’t have a brick-and-mortar shop, they have a schedule of upcoming pop-ups, they offer private parties for a minimum of five people, and they travel for wedding parties.

Join the conversation!