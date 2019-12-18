Shopping

14 Gift-Worthy Pieces of Jewelry, All Locally Made

Written by
and
| Photographed by Jeff Elkins | Published on
Made in DC 2019

About Made in DC 2019

This article is a part of Washingtonian’s Made in DC feature. Local artisans are creating bourbon and beauty products, handbags and hot sauce, clothing and jewelry. We found the coolest things being made here right now.

Washington women tend to favor simple, tasteful jewelry. Area artisans are creating these new classics.

1. Spiral Necklace

Oxidized sterling silver with individually cast links and a hidden clasp, $980.

2. “Komu” Ring

Brushed sterling silver with hand-cut violet acrylic insets, $150.

3. Floral Earrings

Brass with white fabric petals and a hand-carved shell center, $115.

4. “Gilded Terra” Necklace

Gold-glazed vintage ceramic bead and gold-plated bars on a gold-filled brass chain, $56.

5. Statement Ring

Stoneware ring with a black-and-white glaze mounted on a brass band, $45.

6. Amethyst Mini Carlita Hoops

Hand-wrapped wire and amethyst stones on 14-karat-gold-fill hoops, $145.

7. Twisted “Seaweed” Bangle

Brushed sterling silver with clear acrylic accents, $220.

8. Pendant and Necklace

Gray mother-of-pearl “Lotus” pendant, $230, on a “Toggle” necklace of titanium-coated moonstones, $265.

9. Infinity Ring

Blackened and texturized layers of sterling-silver wire set with white topaz, $400.

10. “Triangle Peony Leaf” Earrings

Hand-hammered, with pierced bronze drops coated in 24-karat gold leaf, $385.

11. Poodle Brooch

Green amethyst, gold Swarovski-crystal flowers, vintage rhinestones, and 14-karat-gold-filled leaves, $2,498.

12. Half-Moon Earrings

Brass with polymer clay in speckled lilac, $32.

13. Aquamarine-and-Crystal Ring

Raw aquamarine and clear quartz on a 14-karat-gold-vermeil ring, $800.

14. Cascading Iced-Lilac Lapel Pin

Gold Swarovski-crystal flowers and vintage pearls and rhinestones, $1,398.

This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Hayley Garrison Phillips
Assistant Editor

Hayley is an Associate Editor at Washingtonian Weddings. Previously she was the the Style Editor at The Local Palate, a Southern food culture magazine based out of Charleston, South Carolina. You can follow her on instagram @wandertaste.

