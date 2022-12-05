Winter Travel Deals From Washington

Puppy Staycation

Where: The Alexandrian, 480 King St., Alexandria, 703-549-6080; and Morrison House, 116 South Alfred St., Alexandria; 703-838-8000.

What’s special: Both Autograph Collection hotels are steps from Old Town Alexandria’s rich colonial history and landmarks, its vibrant waterfront, and all of its restaurants and shops. At the Alexandrian, the on-site restaurant, King & Rye, features seasonal Southern American cuisine and has an extensive selection of whiskeys and bourbons. There’s also a 24-hour fitness center. The Morrison House is a charming boutique hotel. The Study, its upscale restaurant with a pianist, features regionally sourced Modern American plates including Korobuta pork belly and Seven Hills Farms dry-aged strip loin.

The deal: Washingtonian readers get 10 percent off the “Pampered Pups” package, which includes waiving the daily pet fee, donating a portion of the proceeds to the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria in name of the guest, an in-room dog bed and blanket, bowls, waste bags, a doggie swag bag with chef Tomas Chavarria’s treat of the week, a welcome toy, and a “my human walks me” map. Guests also receive coupons for discounts and treats from local dog-friendly businesses including: Lost Boy Cider (one free 12-ounce cider); Brewski’s Barkhouse (free day pass); the Dog House (complimentary baked dog treat); and Frolick Dogs (20-percent off of $100 spent). The starting rate for the hotel package is $209. To book, click here for the Alexandrian and here for the Morrison House.

When: Valid for stays through March 31, 2023.

Fun in the Sunshine State

Where: Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, Ponte Vedra, Fla.; 888-839-9145.

What’s special: Located on a 300-acre beachfront site in northeast Florida, the resort has been welcoming guests since 1928. Activities include golf (two courses), tennis (15 courts), swimming (four pools), surfing, cycling, a spa, and more than 10 dining venues. Many of the 262 guest rooms offer magnificent Atlantic Ocean views and walk-out access to the beach.

The deal: The “Ponte Vedra Inn & Club’s Bed & Breakfast” package includes luxury accommodations and breakfast for two each morning. Washingtonian readers receive a bottle of Champagne upon arrival. Call 888-839-9145 for reservations and mention Washingtonian to get the deal.

When: Valid for stays through April 30, 2023.

Bring on the Sun

Where: Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Coral Gables, Fla.; 305-441-2600.

What’s special: Part of the Autograph Collection, the hotel features vaulted ceilings, a grand staircase, and chandeliers. Guest rooms have wood floors, a canopy bed, and luxurious linens. Hotel amenities include a fitness center, a game room, and rooftop pool. It’s located along the Miracle Mile with restaurants, shopping, galleries, and entertainment.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Reader Special” includes 25 percent off its Premium Rooms and two drink vouchers per stay. A two-night minimum stay required and subject to blackout dates. For reservations click here.

When: Valid for stays through March 31, 2023.

Keep Summer Coming

Where: Amara Cay Resort, Islamorada, Fla.; 305- 664-0073.

What’s special: Located in the upper Florida Keys, the resort marries endless recreation with kickback relaxation. Guests have access to all four resorts in the Islamorada Resort Collection; there’s a free shuttle between each resort as well as nearby attractions. Amara Cay has a private beach with hammocks and thatched huts, pool, marina, courtyard, fire pits, Tiki Bar, fitness center, and restaurants. Guests can paddleboard, kayak, bike, and play games. There’s live music in the lobby and at dinner and happy hour.

The deal: “Defrost on a Tropical Vacation,” a Washingtonian exclusive deal, includes a fourth night free when you book three nights, two complimentary cocktails, and a $200 resort credit. To book click here.

When: Valid on stays between January 2, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

Where the Sun Always Shines

Where: Paradise Point Resort & Spa, San Diego, Calif.

What’s special: Located on Mission Bay in the heart of San Diego, the 44-acre Paradise Point Resort & Spa is surrounded by tropical gardens and lagoons, and one mile of beach. It has five swimming pools, beach bonfire pits, a nine-hole putting golf course, tennis, 14 miles of waterfront paths to bike and walk, a marina (with sailboats, speed boats, kayaks, paddleboards, and jet skis), five dining venues, and a spa. It’s across the street from SeaWorld and only minutes from Old Town, the San Diego Zoo, the Gaslamp Quarter, and the airport. Guest rooms range from spacious suites to lanai patio and garden rooms.

The deal: Washingtonian readers get 20 percent off stays of two nights or more, plus a $50 breakfast credit. Book by 12/31/22 and use the promo code PROWEO.

When: Valid for stays through March 31, 2023.