10121 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring

Open: Monday through Saturday 10 to 9, Sunday 10 to 7

The reviews for the Unique/Value Village two-in-one store are mixed, but due to its sheer size, it might be worth a stop for a thrift junkie who loves the act of hunting. Both stores offer a wide selection of sizes, and the Value Village side sells books, housewares, and other items. Unique doesn’t have fitting rooms and Value Village’s are closed due to the pandemic, but there are mirrors around the store for clothes you’re able to try on over what you’re wearing.